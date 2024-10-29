In June 2024, I published the article Shure Motiv Mix software mixer recorder: Challenger to RØDE Connect? Shure’s powerful new Motiv Mix software was released in April 2024 and is still in ßeta, but continues to progress, albeit slowly. Motiv Mix brought refreshing freedom compared with RØDE Connect, while still lacking a couple of functions which may disappoint some users until they hear about my suggested workarounds. That’s why I invested so much time testing and comparing it and creating the chart I included in the original article. Months ago, Motiv Mix replaced the prior Shure Motiv for desktop computers (macOS and Windows-still no Linux). The Shure Motiv mix app allows adjusting the DSP in certain Shure microphones (including the new MV6-review pending) and the MVX2U interface I reviewed in August 2023. One area where Shure Motiv Mix is more open is the fact that it can allow use with «foreign» (i.e. non-Shure) USB mics and audio interfaces, something that RØDE Connect does not allow directly, although it can be done via third-party software, as I covered in How to use a non-RØDE interface with RØDE Connect using Audio Hijack. Ahead is the 1 (one) feature requested added at my request, and the remaining list of features not added yet.

Although Motiv Mix is now in its palindromic version 1.2.1, Shure actually added my request number 1 back in 1,2.0. Although I expressed my request number 1 as:

Add support to save settings, to be recalled after quitting. Ideally, the user should be able to save presets for different productions.

Shure worded the added feature as:

«Save your Activity setup for future relaunches of the MOTIV Mix app»

Although Shure has (so far) only added one of my requests, fortunately Shure added it completely. With that I mean that we can save presets for different productions.

The remaining items include:

Add support for custom mix-minus for monitoring for each source (even though this feature may need to be only for certain supported Shure devices) as explained in detail in the original article .

Add a second virtual channel, to connect more than one remote service at a time, like Call In Studio, Cleanfeed, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Jitsi, Skype, Riverside, Streamyard, Squadcast and Zoom.

Add a built-in soundboard for virtual audio carts.

Add support for Linux, as already offered by Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve Studio and Audacity.

Add support for other languages, i.e. Castilian ( castellano ) aka «Spanish».

Offer more 48 kHz recording options, including 24-bit (in addition to 32-bit float) and also mono recording (in addition to multitrack and stereo) to save 50% space compared with stereo recordings.

Here is the link to the original article:

Shure Motiv Mix software mixer recorder: Challenger to RØDE Connect?

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

Shure agregó 1 de mis 7 peticiones al programa Motiv Mix