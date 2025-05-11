You have probably read several of my articles about Shure’s MOTIV Mix software before, including Shure MOTIV Mix adds 1 of my 7 requested features in October 2024. As I was preparing to make my first test recording for my upcoming review of the MV7i (the first dynamic USB mic with a built-in interface and a balanced input to connect any XLR mic, with or without phantom power), of course, I wanted to use the latest version of MOTIV Mix for desktop computers. I was initially quite alarmed to see that Shure had a warning about using the latest version with personal computers which use an ARM processor. I was both concerned and surprised, especially since way back in 2020, Apple begun its switch from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon, a series of system on a chip (SoC) and system in a package (SiP) processors, mainly using the ARM architecture. Now, in May 2025, Apple exclusively offers computers with its own Apple Silicon (with an ARM architecture). So far, Apple Silicon includes M1, M2, M3, M4. I had a Mac Mini with M1 nearly since its birth, and had just upgraded to a MacBook Pro M4 with matte nanotexture and Spanish ISO keyboard when I received the MV7i. Before downloading the latest version of MOTIV Mix, I wrote to my most recent contact on the Shure PR team (specifically, the one who was in charge of sending me the MV7i for review) to clarify the warning.

The PR contact agreed with my concern and checked with the support team for clarification. Here is the response:

This (warning) is mainly for ARM-based Windows PCs. ARM-based (Windows) PCs tend to be tablets and thus not fully compatible with MOTIV Mix. We do plan a future update with more support for ARM-based Windows PCs.

After that, I downloaded the latest version of MOTIV Mix to my MacBook Pro M4. I was surprised how vague the warning was on the Shure website, but was happy to know that’s okay to use the latest version of MOVIV Mix with Apple Silicon, which indeed uses an ARM architecture.

Without spoiling too many details (which I’ll hold for my upcoming MV7i review), I will clarify some now:

The MV7i is indeed the first dynamic USB mic with a built-in interface and a balanced input to connect any XLR mic of any brand, with or without phantom power. (Phantom power for the MV7i’s XLR input is one of the many options we can select in MOTIV Mix.)

to connect any XLR mic of any brand, with or without phantom power. (Phantom power for the MV7i’s XLR input is one of the many options we can select in MOTIV Mix.) When recording with MOTIV Mix connected to the MV7i and another XLR mic connected to the MV7i, we have the choice of either SmartGate (best for live or live-to drive, when there will be zero or little post-production) or a multitrack recording. When I made my first recording with the MV7i and another XLR microphone, I chose to make a multitrack recording to have full control in post (details below).

That first recording I made with the MV7i was for an interview with Colombian attorney Nancy López on my CapicúaFM show, which will turn 11 years old (its first palindromic birthday) in June 2025. According to Podtrac, CapicúaFM has reached over 504,891 unique worldwide listens in over 161 countries. The photo above is courtesy of Ríchard Izarra of RadioPRODU.com.

If you are going to listen to episode 97 of CapicúaFM, please keep in mind that only the interview with attorney Nancy López was recorded with the MV7i, not the entire episode.

