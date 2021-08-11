Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

On todays episode of the Frame & Reference Podcast, Kenny talks with cinematographer Maria Rusche about the SXSW 2020 select “Shiva Baby.” Maria has shot 2 seasons of the Showtime series “Couples Therapy” and is about to debut the film “Dating and New York” at Tribeca Film Festival 2021. Maria is also an adjunct professor at the NYU Tisch School of Arts where she teaches cinematography. Enjoy the episode!