The first-of-its-kind bleeding-edge generative AI system Cuebric, showcased at NAB 2023, is already attracting the interest of Hollywood and is poised to revolutionize the filmmaking industry.

Cuebric is introduced as the first comprehensive generative AI tool for filmmaking. Where it once took months for filmmakers to go from concept to set, Cuebric creates engaging, camera-ready environments in minutes. Cuebric’s virtual environments are automatically segmented in 2.5D, allowing filmmakers the freedom to make changes on set with each new iteration outputting in camera-ready resolution, fully rotoscoped at the push of a button, and ready to be utilized in concepting, previsualization, or filming on LED volume sound stages in real-time.

The revolutionary solution comes from Artificial Intelligence production company Seyhan Lee, whose co-founders, Pinar Seyhan Demirdag and Gary Lee Keopke, announced that that they will be showcasing the company’s latest product, Cuebric, at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 17 and 18. Cuebric, introduced in January 2023, is already attracting the interest of Hollywood and is poised to revolutionize the filmmaking industry.

Seyhan Lee Co-Founder and Co-Creator of Cuebric, Pinar Seyhan Demirdag, said, “We are thrilled to be bringing Cuebric to the NAB Show, which is one of the most important events in the broadcasting industry. We believe that Cuebric has the potential to revolutionize how video content is produced, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

“Generative AI has burst onto the virtual production scene, already transforming the immersive storytelling experience as we know it, “said Tim Moore, CEO of Vū. “The team behind Cuebric has quickly emerged as a creative innovator in this space, and we’re excited to share the stage at Virtual Production Central at NAB 2023 with them to explore the limitless experiences and ideas this exciting new technology will enable.”

AI has changed storytelling forever

Seyhan Lee will be showcasing Cuebric at Vū Las Vegas, located at 901 Grier Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89119. Attendees will have the opportunity to see a live demonstration of the platform and speak with Pinar Seyhan Demirdag and Gary Lee Koepke about how Cuebric can benefit their workflows. Before the demonstration, Seyhan Lee will host a cocktail reception and Pinar Seyhan Demirdag will participate in two speaking events about the powers of artificial intelligence and storytelling. Please see the full schedule below for more information.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

NAB PANEL: “Generative AI: Coming Now to a Workflow Near You?”

WHO: Pinar Seyhan Demirdag, co-founder of Seyhan Lee; Yves Bergquist, Program Director, USC Entertainment Technology Center; and Emily Reigart, Senior Editor, NAB Amplify

WHEN: Monday, April 17, 2023 – 3 p.m. Pacific

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center (3150 Paradise Rd.) North Hall Meeting Rooms N252/N254

TALK: “How AI Has Changed Storytelling Forever”

WHO: Pinar Seyhan Demirdag, co-founder of Seyhan Lee; Tim Moore, founder & CEO of Vū

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – 2 p.m. Pacific

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center (3150 Paradise Rd.) Virtual Production Central, Booth C8320 (in the Unilumin Booth)

PANEL: “Generative AI And Its Power Today”

WHO: Pinar Seyhan Demirdag, co-founder of Seyhan Lee; Tim Moore, founder & CEO of Vū; Bernard Mendez, Interco.ai; Nick Bartlett, Showrunner

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – 3 p.m. Pacific

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center (3150 Paradise Rd.), Virtual Production Central, Booth C8320 (in the Unilumin Booth)

Cocktail Reception and Demonstration of Cuebric

WHO: Pinar Seyhan Demirdag, co-founder of Seyhan Lee; Gary Lee Koepke, co-founder of Seyhan Lee

WHEN: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – 5 p.m. Pacific

WHERE: Vū Las Vegas (901 Grier Dr., Las Vegas)