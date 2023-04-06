Virtual Production is going to be BIG at the 2023 NAB Show, and all companies have something to share. Vū and Unilumin have just shared what they have planned for their Virtual Production Central.

Three days of inspirational, educational presentations, panel discussions and demonstrations from Virtual Production industry leaders and influencers are a good reason to visit Unilumin booth at NAB.

Vū is returning to NAB 2023 in Las Vegas this month to create a high-value, educational and inspirational virtual production experience for attendees: Virtual Production Central, presented by Vū and Unilumin. Over the course of three days (April 16 – 18, 2023), Virtual Production Central, located within the Unilumin booth (Booth #C8320) will be the forum for a series of demonstrations, moderated presentations, panel discussions and new virtual production technology announcements.

Delivered by executives from Vū and Unilumin, as well as a number of Virtual Production industry experts and influencers, the program is designed to advance the broad adoption of virtual production workflows and techniques, as well as to share best practices that encourage education, community building and growth throughout the virtual production industry.

“Studio executives, production companies, and content creators alike are becoming increasingly interested in how virtual production can help their production,” said Tim Moore, CEO of Vū. “This year we are teaming up with Unilumin to produce Virtual Production Central at NAB as a forum for some of the brightest minds in the industry to share their experience on how virtual production is radically changing their overall productivity and creative capabilities. Our goal is to provide NAB attendees – from every corner of the industry – with valuable in-depth tricks of the trade. VP central will be a place where guests can learn not only what’s possible with Virtual Production today, but the exciting new developments coming in 2023.”

Featured talks and topics

Here is some more information about what’s going to happen, according to information shared by Vū:

In collaboration with Unilumin, Vū is assembling a multi-day agenda of panel discussions moderated by industry leaders and influencers, and several virtual production-related tech demos and announcements from Vū and its various partners.

“With the exponential growth of Virtual Production, Unilumin wanted our booth to be more than product this year at NAB,” said Jason Barak, Vice President of Strategic Markets. “Partnering with an industry innovation leader such as Vū, we’re able to tap into a wide array of the thought leadership throughout the entire VP space.”

Leaders from such iconic players in the industry, such as Adobe, Epic Games, Amazon Web Services (AWS), SMPTE, and Disguise, as well as industry influencers like Noah Kadner and Jay Holben of ASC Magazine; cinematographers Valentina Vee and Chris Probst; virtual production leaders from Stray Vista, Cube Studio and XR Studios – all coming together on the same stage to discuss the absolute latest developments and the future of virtual production.

To kick off the series of events on Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 am, Tim Moore’s “State of Virtual Production” talk will cover the current trends, innovations, and ideas that are emerging from virtual production technologies and what we can expect in the coming years as this technology continues to evolve.

Virtual Production Central will also feature a number of panel discussions and presentations, with select highlights including:

Virtually Limitless – What the Creative Needs to Succeed with Virtual Production: This panel discussion led by executives from Vū, and with participation from Tom Thudiyanplackal of ETC, Todd Freese from Resolution, and Addy Ghani from disguise;

Unreal Engine Roadmap, 5.2 – 5.3: Ryan Mayeda, Lead Project Manager for Virtual Production from Epic Games will lead a presentation of what’s coming with Unreal Engine and its impact on Virtual Production;

Generative AI And It’s Power Today: Tim Moore of Vū leads this panel discussion, along with leaders from Cuebric, Showrunner and Interco.ai (more detail);

Lights, Camera, VAD!: Patrick Palmer from AWS and Connor Murphy from TTF join Vū in a discussion about what goes on behind the scenes in the lead up to, and execution of a successful virtual production shoot.

The State of Virtual Production Panel: A continuation of Tim Moore’s keynote presentation, featuring leading voices in virtual production like Noah Kadner, Miles Perkins from Epic Games, and J.T. Rooney from XR Studios.

For more details on the Virtual Production Central schedule, and for more in-depth information and descriptions of each presentation included in this Vū and Unilumin series of talks , visit: https://vu-studio.webflow.io/nab/virtual-production-central.