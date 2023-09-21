As the new free update for Serif’s Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2 and Affinity Publisher 2 is made available, the company announces an upcoming update that will represent a further ambitious step forward.

The release of version 2.2 represents the second major free update since the Affinity V2 launch last November. The three apps that are part of the creative suite, Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2 and Affinity Publisher 2, have picked up a series of awards and gained rave reviews since launching on Mac, Windows PC and iPad, and continue to gain traction as more photographers and graphic artists discover them.

CEO Ashley Hewson says: “Once again we’re putting out a free update that continues making additions and improvements to some of Affinity’s most popular tools and reinforces the constant optimization of workflow for our growing number of users.

“We’re also hard at work on some genuinely exciting developments that we think will not only deliver some highly-requested features, but also start to map out the future for Affinity and keep us at the forefront of the conversations which are grabbing headlines in the creative software space.

“It’s a great time to be an Affinity user, and for new customers who might be thinking of taking their first steps with us, our unmatched 30-day free trial offers the ability to really get to grips with the software and put it through its paces.”

The update now made available once again applies simultaneously to all three Affinity products on all three platforms, so updated features are immediately available on Mac, PC and iPad. This ensures Affinity users have the very latest, totally-compatible version of the software on their device without waiting for different platforms to receive the update.

A further ambitious step forward

Affinity 2.2, available now to buy or download free for existing owners, introduces many new features and improvements across all three products and platforms, including cross references, custom text variables, long press tool shortcuts, no FX and grayscale view modes, OCIO v2 support, data entry options, and much more.

For new customers, individual Mac or Windows PC versions are available for a one-off payment of $69.99 each, while the iPad apps are $18.49 each. The value-for-money Affinity Universal License offers all three products on all three platforms for $164.99, with a 25% discount on the Universal License for users upgrading from Affinity V1. Free 30-day trials are available for all products. No monthly subscription costs whatever you decide.

As version 2.2 is made available, the second since the launch of the Affinity V2 last November, the company is preparing for the anniversary of the launch with another huge update, which will see its product portfolio take a further ambitious step forward.

Follow the link o find out more about Affinity and the 2.2 update.