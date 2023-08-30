Samsung Electronics America announced the PRO Ultimate, its new flagship UHS-I memory card model in microSD and full-size SD form factors.

The new PRO Ultimate memory cards from Samsung are designed for professional content creators, offering, the company claims, best-in-class read/write speeds, maximized reliability, and improved power efficiency.

With the growing volume of high-resolution content from devices such as drones, action cameras and DSLR cameras, creators should be able to work with large-sized content quickly, whether they are writing, reading or transferring their data. Samsung’s own solution is now announced: the PRO Ultimate – its new flagship UHS-I memory card model in microSD and full-size SD form factors.

The new cards enable professional photographers and content creators to maximize productivity in their creative workflows. The PRO Ultimate lineup features a capacity of up to 512 gigabytes (GB) and a remarkable sequential read speed of up to 200 megabytes-per-second (MB/s). The new Samsung PRO Ultimate cards use, the company claims, an enhanced controller and multi-proof protection features that can stores and protects data long-term.

200 photos transfer in .6 seconds

The PRO Ultimate underscores Samsung technical innovations, setting an industry-leading standard with read speeds of up to 200MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s. These high speeds, regardless of capacity, allow for the seamless transfer of heavy-duty files such as 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) video with Video Speed Class 30 (V30) support.

That means 200 photos can transfer from PC to card in as fast as .6 seconds, and one 1.3GB movie can transfer from PC to card in as swiftly as 11.2 seconds. Games? A game can load in as quickly as 31.5 seconds. We know you were going to ask…

To meet consumer needs for the ability to manage large volumes of content and quick transfers to other devices, the PRO Ultimate microSD card showcases an Application Performance Class 2 (A2) that deliver high speeds and increased multi-tasking capabilities.

Increased reliability and durability are key features professionals expect to find when buying memory cards. The Samsung PRO Ultimate provides professional photographers and creators with reliable performance, thanks to the controller’s enhanced Error Correction Code (ECC) engine and multi-proof protection features that ensure safer data storage over extended periods of time.

Price and availability

With an upgrade to the ECC’s Low Density Parity Check (LDPC) code from a 1-kilobyte (KB) to a 2KB engine, the PRO Ultimate offers enhanced durability for a higher volume of write-and-erase cycles. This prevents data loss so consumers can use their Samsung memory cards with confidence.

Key features:

28-nanometer controller has a 37% improvement in power efficiency compared to previous lines, meaning less recharging

UHS-I interface capable of transferring heavy-duty files in seconds

72-hour water protection in submersion of up to 2 meters deep

Drop-proof protection from heights of up to 5 meters; PRO Ultimate SD card provides shock protection of up to 1,500g

Wear-out protection for up to 10,000 swipes

X-ray and magnetic protection; can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -13°F to 185°F.

10-year limited warranty

Extensive compatibility with Android smartphones, tablets, handheld game consoles, action cameras, drones, PCs and more for PRO Ultimate microSD card

The PRO Ultimate microSD card is available at Samsung.com and select retailers.

The PRO Ultimate SD card will be available in October 2023. A card reader option in both form factors and all capacities will also be available.