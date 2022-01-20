With three new models added to the award-winning fluid head built for speed, Sachtler confirms that that camera operators with heavier payloads up to 16kg can use its flowtech tripod range.

The new aktiv10T, aktiv12T and aktiv14T 100mm fluid heads bring the speed and control benefits of aktiv to camera operators with heavier payloads up to 16kg. The revolutionary aktiv fluid head – with SpeedLevel and SpeedSwap technology – allows camera operators to mount, level and lock the head in seconds and to switch quickly from tripod, slider or hand-held shots in an instant to capture the widest range of shots in the shortest time.

“With the addition of these three new fluid heads, together with our flowtech tripod range, the world’s fastest camera support systems are now available to a wider range of camera operators than ever before.” said Barbara Jaumann, product manager – Vitec Production Solutions. “Camera operators with heavier payloads can now set-up faster and be more flexible. The aktiv12T and aktiv14T heads have a greater payload range and more counterbalance steps than the DV12 and Video15 heads that they will replace in the Sachtler range. More flexibility and control means that operators gain more time to capture the perfect shot.”

The latest additions expand the aktiv fluid head range with three additional models, aktiv10T, aktiv12T and aktiv14T. The heads are compatible with all Sachtler 100mm tripods (except for HotPod) and all feature the popular Sachtler ‘Touch & Go’ camera plate to quickly attach and release a camera. All aktiv heads support payloads starting from 0kg, and the three new models support up to 12kg for the aktiv10T, 14kg for the aktiv12T and 16kg for the aktiv14T and all feature 15 steps of counterbalance and 7 steps of drag making the heads ideal to work quickly with heavier payloads in electronic newsgathering, cinematography, and documentary productions.

Quickly switch between a tripod or a slider

Just like the existing 75mm aktiv fluid heads, the 100mm aktiv heads feature Sachtler’s unique SpeedLevel technology – which replaces time-consuming bowl clamps – allowing operators to release, level, and lock their head tightly into the perfect position by simply lifting a lever never missing a second of action. With no bowl clamp required, aktiv heads, combined with flowtech tripods, can go flat to the ground for the perfect low-angle shot. Clear confirmation that the camera is level comes from the illuminated PrismBubble visible both from above and the side, making levelling easy even when the camera is positioned above the operator.

With the aktiv system’s revolutionary SpeedSwap feature, operators can quickly switch their camera between a tripod or a slider in seconds to capture shots that have previously been unavailable with limited time.

“The speed of set up of the flowtech and aktiv system is beyond anything that I’ve ever used.” Said Geoff Nelson, lighting cameraman. “The aktiv series and flowtech combination really has no competitor; the flowtech tripod is ready in seconds and the levelling system of the aktiv 14T is lightning fast.”

Like all Sachtler camera support systems, aktiv is tested in extreme ranges of temperature and humidity and precision-engineered using quality materials to the industry renowned Sachtler standard.

The 100mm Sachtler aktiv fluid head range is priced from £2,150 (+/-$2,900) and can now be pre-ordered from Sachtler resellers as a head only or as part of a flowtech system.