Dynamic, interactive graphics are now an essential part of many broadcast and sports productions, so RT Software standardized on AJA I/O solutions for fast, reliable graphics playout.

As Augmented Reality becomes more widely used to visualize information like weather patterns, athletic performance, match plays and more, transforming the way audiences see their favorite programs, companies as RT Software, that helps broadcasters and sports production professionals meet these expectations, looked for solutions that would fit its needs.

RT Software is an award-winning provider of innovative and industry leading broadcast graphics solutions. The product set spans CG, template driven 2D and 3D graphic overlays, election and news room graphics, specialist sports graphics and virtual studios. From its beginnings as an off shoot of the BBC 3D Graphics Department in 2004, it now has installs from Iceland to New Zealand and includes the BBC, BT Sport, Fox Sports, NBC, and many other Tier 1 broadcasters in its growing customer base.

AJA Korvid and KONA

Audiences expect high quality visuals across broadcast and OTT content whether tuning into the local news or catching a football match on a mobile phone, and the bar continues to rise with the introduction of augmented reality (AR), which offers an extra layer of information, with dynamic, interactive graphics. Since flexible video and audio I/O is a must for these visuals, AJA Corvid and KONA products have become RT Software’s go-to technology. Its AJA-powered solutions have been used since 2014 to drive AR graphics and 4K telestrations for coverage of several major sporting events from Wimbledon to cricket, a world-leading sailing competition and more.

For BBC Studio’s Wimbledon coverage earlier this summer, three of RT Software’s 3d-Live engines, each supported by an AJA Corvid 88 high density I/O card, enabled graphics templates created in RT Software’s Edit-3d to be rendered and composited live onto the broadcast feed. Graphics operators were able to call up and display individual graphics on demand, augmenting the viewing experience for tennis fans.

Support up to 4K/UltraHD

In addition to 3d-Live, a number of other RT Software solutions rely on AJA solutions for capture/playback such as the Swift Overlay Graphic Editor, which includes a Corvid or KONA card depending on the exact video I/O requirements. RT Software’s Tactic family of telestration tools for broadcasters also relies on AJA I/O cards, supporting any broadcast format, up to and including 4K/UltraHD for simultaneous playback/recording.

“AJA technology brings affordable, portable and reliable capture and playout functionality to our solutions and is backed by an incredible reputation for reliability and support, which gives our customers peace of mind in the field, especially when working on high profile events like Wimbledon,” shared Mike Fredriksen, Commercial Director of RT Software. “Working though AJA’s Developer program has been nothing shy of amazing, and we look forward to building out our products as they release new technology for Developer Partners in the future.”

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now