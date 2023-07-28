Combining AI and AR to offer a highly-realistic solution for art-directed AI, allowing for enhanced creativity while saving valuable time and money, is coming next to the visual effects industry.

RealmFX, a top-tier Visual Effects company, partnered with FaceCake, a leader in Artificial Intelligence, to alter the visual effects landscape, using both AI and AR.

Groundbreaking new ways to access, utilize, and maximize VFX tools to produce cutting-edge visual effects methods for movies, television, and other visual entertainment mediums, that’s what both companies, FaceCake and RealmeFX, promise, as they announce a partnership that will harness the power of AI and Augmented Reality (AR) in a platform designed to engage the visual effects industry.

According to the company, FaceCake’s adaptable AI applied to visual effects is a game changer for VFX artists, creating a forum for the integration of AI into Visual Effects designed to unlock capabilities that make the process faster, more accurate, and customizable, with “off the shelf” ease of use. By utilizing AI and AR in combination, RealmFX will provide outside the box solutions with fewer limitations, addressing some industry standard challenges while implementing new ways of filming, producing and executing visual effects for any scene with better results.

“This is the magic that VFX artists have been waiting for,” said Rony Soussan, RealmFX Co-Founder. “Our collaboration with FaceCake closes the loop between creatives and AI through easy-to-use tools and accessibility, shifting VFX to the planning stage rather than post production.”

A new approach to visual effects

“FaceCake’s AI and AR expertise combined with RealmFX’s extensive experience in visual effects will offer a malleable, highly-realistic solution for art-directed AI, allowing for enhanced creativity while saving valuable time and money,” said Linda Smith, Founder and CEO of FaceCake.

From focused AI-driven effects to crowd generation and high-end facial work, the collaboration places the power of FaceCake’s AI into the hands of professional VFX artists.

Pieter Van Houte, RealmFX Co-Founder, added, “I’ve dreamt of a time when the promise of AI could be truly harnessed as a tool for creativity and by creatives everywhere. Today, dreams become reality.”

RealmFX aims to offer a new approach to visual effects. Co-Founders Rony Soussan and Pieter Van Houte are visual storytellers with a passion for innovation. Over the last two decades, their career highlights include “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” and “Hugo,” which earned an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. They have contributed their talents to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Imageworks, among others, and have now partnered together to bring RealmFX to life.

FaceCake is the creator of Augmented Retail, a patented AI-Driven Augmented Reality Visual Commerce platform which allows consumers to virtually try products on live, while instantly receiving personalized product recommendations. FaceCake’s versatile platform for the beauty, fashion, accessories and home markets is a scalable retail solution, while its AI engine adapts to limitless use cases.