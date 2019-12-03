With its compact size, discreet look and sound silencers, the Retrospective 4 V2 looks like a camera any street photographer hero from my youth would use. Discover here what the new version has to offer.

The latest edition to Think Tank Photo’s Retrospective V2.0 shoulder bag series, the Retrospective 4 V2.0, is sized for Rangefinder and Mirrorless camera systems such as Leica, Sony and Fuji. Yes, you will also be able to fit inside this shoulder bag compact DSLR bodies like the Canon 80D and Nikon D750, but you should probably look elsewhere if you use those or similar cameras, as the Retrospective V2.0 shoulder bag series is conceived with other public in mind. Or the same public but with other tools, as many photographers will, nowadays, jump from DSLR to mirrorless depending on the exact needs of any photographic situation, or the mood of the moment. And it is always good to have multiple bags to choose from, as any photographer, me included, knows well.

The compact size of the Retrospective 4 V2 helps photographers to be more disciplined about what they carry around. This is not a “carry everything with you” shoulder bag, but a solution that allows a photographer to be nimble, able to move swiftly when searching for subjects to photograph. With its classic canvas look, this soft, form-fitting bag offers the essential Retrospective V2.0 features, including sound silencers, padded shoulder strap, customizable dividers (with smartphone pocket) and metal hardware. Travel and street photographers will appreciate the Retrospective 4 for its compact size, discreet look and undisputed Think Tank quality.

What fits inside?

If you’re a DSLR user, be prepared to be able to fit a Canon EOS 5D with 18–135mm f/3.5-5.6 attached and an 85mm f/1.8, and not much more. Those using Nikon can expect to fit a Nikon D750 with 50mm f/1.8 attached and a 35mm f/1.8, key lenses for street photography. Packing a mirrorless inside the Retrospective 4 V2 shoulder bag means you can take an extra lens. One example is the Sony a7rII with 24–70mm f/4 attached, 16-35mm f/4 and a 55mm f/1.8 , the second the Fuji X-T3 with 56mm f/1.2 attached, 16mm f/1.4, 23mm f/1.4 . See?

“The Retrospective V2.0 shoulder bag series has always been one of our most popular lines,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank CEO and Lead Designer. “Now with the Retrospective 4 V2.0 we deliver all of the style and uncompromising quality of the larger bags in the line, but in a smaller size that’s ideal for mirrorless and rangefinder users.”

The envy of many street photographers

The soft and form-fitting with minimalist outer appearance Retrospective 4 V2.0 features DWR treated 100% cotton canvas exterior with metal hardware, and Hook-and-loop “Sound Silencers” that street photographers appreciate, as they offer discretion when needed. With an expandable front pocket, zippered pocket for valuables and small items, the bag as additional dividers to subdivide compartments for smaller lenses and an interior divider with phone and SD card pockets.

With a wide storage pocket on back, removable carrying handle, an adjustable shoulder strap with cushioned non-slip pad and a seam-sealed rain cover included, the Retrospective V2.0 offers you all the advantages of modern technology in a shoulder bag that would probably be adopted by many street photographers from the past, if it was available then.

The Retrospective 4 V2.0 shoulder bag costs $ 99.75. It is available in the classic Pinestone from Think Tank Photos’s series of bags, and also in Black, which I must admit would be my choice, if I was looking for a compact shoulder bag for 2020.

