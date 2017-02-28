The Think Tank Photo’s Airport Helipak V2.0 backpack for DJI Phantom 4 packs the drone and accessories in a size fit for both U.S. domestic or international airline travel.

As quadcopter design evolves, bags to carry them have to adapt to the new drone dimensions. Think Tank just did that, presenting the Airport Helipak V2.0 backpack for DJI Phantom. This newly updated backpack accommodates a DJI Phantom 4 and similarly sized drones. Its design is carry-on compatible for both U.S. domestic or international airline travel, something that is of utter importance for two reasons: so you can carry the backpack with you, while abiding by the strict regulations in place these days. Its custom divider set allows maximum room for extra accessories and gear, including a small camera kit, and features a dedicated 15” laptop compartment. The backpack is available for $199.75.

“We updated the backpack to carry a DJI Phantom 4, a 15” laptop, controller, GoPros, chargers, spare rotors, extra batteries, jacket, tools, and more”, said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and lead designer. “The contoured adjustable harness with lumbar support, articulated air-channel, removable padded waistbelt, and height-adjustable sternum strap enable comfort for travel into remote areas.”

The second product updated by Think Tank Photo is the Airport TakeOff, now on version V2.0. This model answers the needs of photographers/videographers who are forced to carry their rolling bags over uneven terrain. The TakeOff V2.0 can be converted from a roller to a backpack. And since the new version is 15% lighter, users can carry their gear to the next location more comfortably. Sized to meet the needs of the traveling professional, the Airport TakeOff V2.0 fits most U.S. domestic and international airline carry-on requirements. The rolling bag/backpack costs $369.75.

“The Airport TakeOff V2.0 features a custom designed retractable handle with inset channel on aluminum tubing for added strength and durability, making it easier to roll down the street,” said Doug Murdoch. “A newly added tablet carry in the laptop pocket and dedicated smart phone pocket in the front flap insure photographers’ tools are easily accessible and at the ready.”

The Signature Series, just announced, is a modernized version of the classic shoulder bag. Whether one is a young urban professional or corporate photographer, the Signature shoulder bag is as fashionable as it is functional. Hand sewn, advanced fabrics blend weather protection and durability with the classic feel of fine wool. Genuine leather detailing and metal hardware adds character and stands up to the rigors of daily use.

“The new Signature Series features a modern fabric that is soft to the touch and yet is durable,” said Doug Murdoch. “In addition, the zippered flap provides full closure and security to the main compartment, or tucks away when not in use. It is a next generation design for today’s discerning photographer.”

The Signature Series comes in two sizes: Signature 10, for $249.00, and the Signature 13, for $279.00.

