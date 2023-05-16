On the heels of a massive release to nearly every product in the Maxon One line in late March, has now announced significant upgrades to Redshift and more.

Maxon continues to provide regular value-packed releases and the most recent update boasts AMD GPU support for Redshift, improvements to Unreal integration, and new Capsules.

Developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers, visual effects artists and creators of all types, Maxon announced immediate availability of significant upgrades to Redshift, the Cineware bridge for Unreal, and the addition of several new Capsules for Cinema 4D.

The company said that “In addition to some nice rendering features, the new expansion update for Redshift (3.5.15) includes compatibility with select AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards, allowing more artists than ever to take advantage of AMD hardware. An update to Cineware allows for the seamless import of Redshift Materials into Unreal Engine. And the latest Capsules drop includes dozens of new Redshift materials and a new Electric Spline Modifier Capsule for Cinema 4D.”

Redshift available for every artist

David McGavran, the CEO of Maxon, reiterated, “Our ultimate objective is to make Redshift available to every artist, on every Digital Content Creation (DCC) application, with the capability to leverage the full potential of their hardware. With this new development, we are one step closer to achieving this goal.”

Here is information shared by Maxon about what’s included in this latest release:

Redshift

AMD GPU support is now available (in public beta) for Redshift 3.5.15. Artists employing the industry’s most powerful biased renderer can now take advantage of select AMD Radeon™ PRO graphics cards GPU-accelerated rendering. The new loop option for Maxon Noise Procedurals allows artists to quickly set up seamless and satisfying animated effects.

The Flakes Shader is now available in all DCCs supported by Redshift allowing artists to create sparkling car paint, beautiful shimmering snowdrifts, or add a light dust of glitter to concrete for an extra pop.

Cinema 4D’s Distorter node is now a part of Redshift in Cinema 4D. It drives distortion of the UV space for a material according to texture or shader input, immediately producing variation to break up repeating maps or as a dream-like effect on its own.

In conjunction with the new Redshift Camera, the flexible compositing options of custom Backplates, introduced in 3.5.14 for Cinema 4D, are now available in Houdini, Katana, and Blender. Anyone can easily apply different backplates for each camera, either in-render or as a post-effect, with robust frame fitting and adjustment options.

Cineware for Unreal

Redshift Materials are now seamlessly imported in Unreal Engine, offering high-quality fidelity textures throughout the Cinema 4D to Unreal pipeline. CWUE 0.2023.7 is a freely available plugin that requires Cinema 4D 2023.0 and greater.

Capsules

32 New Stone Materials including asphalt, marble and many more

24 New Leather Materials ranging from Milled Cowhide to Nappa Lambskin

All new materials were created by visualization experts Fuchs and Vogel

A new Electric Spline Modifier Capsule is great for creating electrical effects on splines

All updates are immediately available to subscribers via Maxon App and the Maxon website.