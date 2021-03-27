RED Adds 6K Anamorphic Support With New Komodo Firmware

RED releases a significant update to the Komodo 6K camera. The prominent new feature? The added 6K anamorphic R3D support allows a more effortless camera experience for anamorphic shooters. As primarily a documentary shooter, the 4-channel audio support is a big help for those times when you might need more than one or two audio inputs. Then, since we are still in a pandemic world and live streaming is here to stay, the RED Komodo now has tools for live streaming.
Added Features to RED Komodo
- Added 6K Anamorphic R3D support (requires REDCINE-X PRO v52.3 or later)
- Added 6K 2:1 format
- Added Livestream Tools and Magnify support
- Added FTPS support for remote offload
- Added 4 channel audio support
- Added WiFi Scan support
- Added Prism Viewfinder mode
- Added Canon RF lens control ring support
- Added cross sync support (e.g., Genlock 30P, SDI 60P)
- Added BWAV support for off-speed audio
- Added static IP support to Infrastructure mode
- Added Exascend CFast 512GB and 1TB to approved list
- Fixed intermittent ‘Error loading clip’ in playback
Additional Notes from RED
- Magnify over Live Stream and LCD in 2K, 4K, or 5K causes the live stream to freeze. Restart camera to re-enable.
- RF Lens focus range switch not currently supported
- Warning message will occur with unapproved Media and Batteries.
