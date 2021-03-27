News

RED Adds 6K Anamorphic Support With New Komodo Firmware

RED KOMODO 6K S35 is now available
Brian Hallett
March 27, 2021
RED releases a significant update to the Komodo 6K camera. The prominent new feature? The added 6K anamorphic R3D support allows a more effortless camera experience for anamorphic shooters. As primarily a documentary shooter, the 4-channel audio support is a big help for those times when you might need more than one or two audio inputs. Then, since we are still in a pandemic world and live streaming is here to stay, the RED Komodo now has tools for live streaming.

Added Features to RED Komodo

  • Added 6K Anamorphic R3D support (requires REDCINE-X PRO v52.3 or later)
  • Added 6K 2:1 format
  • Added Livestream Tools and Magnify support
  • Added FTPS support for remote offload
  • Added 4 channel audio support
  • Added WiFi Scan support
  • Added Prism Viewfinder mode
  • Added Canon RF lens control ring support
  • Added cross sync support (e.g., Genlock 30P, SDI 60P)
  • Added BWAV support for off-speed audio
  • Added static IP support to Infrastructure mode
  • Added Exascend CFast 512GB and 1TB to approved list
  • Fixed intermittent ‘Error loading clip’ in playback

Additional Notes from RED

  • Magnify over Live Stream and LCD in 2K, 4K, or 5K causes the live stream to freeze. Restart camera to re-enable.
  • RF Lens focus range switch not currently supported
  • Warning message will occur with unapproved Media and Batteries.
