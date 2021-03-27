RED Adds 6K Anamorphic Support With New Komodo Firmware

RED releases a significant update to the Komodo 6K camera. The prominent new feature? The added 6K anamorphic R3D support allows a more effortless camera experience for anamorphic shooters. As primarily a documentary shooter, the 4-channel audio support is a big help for those times when you might need more than one or two audio inputs. Then, since we are still in a pandemic world and live streaming is here to stay, the RED Komodo now has tools for live streaming.

Added Features to RED Komodo

Added 6K Anamorphic R3D support (requires REDCINE-X PRO v52.3 or later)

Added 6K 2:1 format

Added Livestream Tools and Magnify support

Added FTPS support for remote offload

Added 4 channel audio support

Added WiFi Scan support

Added Prism Viewfinder mode

Added Canon RF lens control ring support

Added cross sync support (e.g., Genlock 30P, SDI 60P)

Added BWAV support for off-speed audio

Added static IP support to Infrastructure mode

Added Exascend CFast 512GB and 1TB to approved list

Fixed intermittent ‘Error loading clip’ in playback

