Its the final countdown to the END of 2020! To celebrate the closing of this chapter, Scott and guests Gary Adcock and Michael Kammes breakdown how this year has changed the entertainment landscape and what 2021 might look like for the industry

On this end of year episode of the PVC Podcast, Scott connects with podcast regulars Gary Adcock and Michael Kammes about this unique year that is about to, thankfully, be history. They chat about how the media creation industry dealt with the unprecedented challenges that presented themselves throughout the year. In a bit of hope they also look forward to 2021 and what the landscape could look like as we start to return to the new normal.

