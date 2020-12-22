On this end of year episode of the PVC Podcast, Scott connects with podcast regulars Gary Adcock and Michael Kammes about this unique year that is about to, thankfully, be history. They chat about how the media creation industry dealt with the unprecedented challenges that presented themselves throughout the year. In a bit of hope they also look forward to 2021 and what the landscape could look like as we start to return to the new normal.
