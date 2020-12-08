With the holiday season upon us, Kenny, Brian and Scott have a chat about Holiday Gifts for shooter and editors and shooter/editors. It’s not all about the latest camera or the faster laptop but also a discussion of little things to make life easier, stocking stuffers anyone can use and other items that might bring a smile during this 2020 Christmas season.
