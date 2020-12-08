Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 28: The Filmmakers Holiday Gift Guide

With the holidays fast approaching Kenny, Brian and Scott sit down to chat about the hottest gifts this season for filmmakers!

December 8, 2020
PVC Podcast Holiday gift guide

With the holiday season upon us, Kenny, Brian and Scott have a chat about Holiday Gifts for shooter and editors and shooter/editors. It’s not all about the latest camera or the faster laptop but also a discussion of little things to make life easier, stocking stuffers anyone can use and other items that might bring a smile during this 2020 Christmas season.

The PVC Podcast is available on Apple, Anchor, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more.

