For filmmakers, gaffers, and lighting technicians, efficiency on set is paramount. Every second counts, and the ability to swiftly and precisely control an array of lighting fixtures can make or break a shot. Enter Aputure’s Sidus Link Pro 2.0, which has been updated to simplify lighting control for filmmakers. Showcased at Cine Gear 2025, the software features a streamlined auto-patching DMX workflow that automatically detects compatible lights, such as Infinibars, Storm Series, and MC Pro, and configures them in seconds.

Updates and Innovations

Sidus Link Pro 2.0, has emerged from beta with a suite of new features designed to empower creatives. At its core, the update focuses on “easy power,” aiming to deliver advanced control without the steep learning curve often associated with professional lighting boards.

Aputure’s Sidus Link Pro 2.0 significantly streamlines on-set lighting control with several key innovations. The Auto-Patching & Auto-Configuration feature is a major time-saver, instantly detecting Aputure fixtures and automatically handling patching, addressing, and profile selection. This means what once took dozens or even hundreds of manual steps for a large setup can now be done in moments, drastically cutting down preparation time.

Simplified settings allow users to easily toggle options like high-res/low-res color, studio mode, and DMX smoothing without navigating complex menus. The system also provides visual feedback with blinking green or red lights to confirm successful or unsuccessful fixture pairing. Additionally, Real-Time Network Health Alerts provide live monitoring of DMX networks, flagging issues like universe status or power, especially when paired with Sidus hardware like the Sidus Four. For creative control, Individual Pixel Control allows for precise manipulation of multi-pixel fixtures, opening up possibilities for gradients and visual sequences directly from an iPad.

Sidus Link Pro 2.0 brings Console-Style Control with an Elegant UI to an iPad, prioritizing speed and ease of access while eliminating unnecessary complexity. Its Broad Protocol Compatibility means it speaks the language of professional lighting, supporting sACN and Art-Net over Wi-Fi to control any DMX or CRMX-enabled light, regardless of brand, simplifying your entire lighting ecosystem. For complex productions, Synchronous Cueing and Advanced Show Design lets you create and execute precise lighting sequences with customizable timing and transitions, even running multiple cue stacks simultaneously. The app also offers up to 0.1% dimming for nuanced adjustments and, for simpler workflows, a dedicated Sidus BT View Mode for Bluetooth-only fixtures. When paired with Aputure’s own Sidus Four or Sidus One, you also get Deep Integration with Sidus Hardware, unlocking enhanced reliability, extended range, and faster Auto-Patching.

With the 2.0 update, Sidus Link Pro is transitioning to a subscription model, offering “Pro Plan” and “Max Plan” tiers. These subscriptions unlock features like Diagram Master, Magic Program, Magic Infinity FX, advanced cue sequencing, and DMX/CRMX control over multiple universes. However, core functionalities like firmware updates, Auto-Configuration, Auto-Patching, and Sidus Four monitoring remain accessible without a subscription.

A New Model for Professional Control

By combining powerful DMX and CRMX capabilities with an intuitive iPad interface and revolutionary auto-setup features, Aputure’s Sidus Link Pro 2.0 democratizes console-grade control i a real way. This new system makes advanced lighting design easier and more efficient for any project, no matter the size.