At Cine Gear 2025, we took a close look at the Pixel Cube, which offers an incredible solution for productions operating without an on-set DIT. This rugged, all-in-one remote DIT station ensures professional data management is always within reach, no matter the size of the project.

Created by Awesome Pixels in collaboration with Ottomatic, the Pixel Cube is a robust, portable unit built into a durable hard case, housing a powerful Mac Mini M2. For efficient data handling, it features swappable card readers and offers substantial storage with up to 32 TB of NVME storage. Connectivity is comprehensive, including Thunderbolt 4, Ethernet, USB, and an internal 5G router, ensuring seamless integration into various production environments. Notably, it can also be powered by V-mount batteries, providing crucial flexibility for on-location use.

The Pixel Cube automates the entire data management process, running a fully automatic workflow that simplifies on-set operations. Users simply insert a camera card, and the system immediately initiates a series of critical tasks. It can performs checksum verified backups to ensure data integrity, create proxies for editing, flag cards as formatted to prevent accidental overwrites, and even handle optional cloud proxy uploads for remote collaboration. This seamless automation significantly reduces the need for manual oversight, allowing production teams to focus on shooting.

The Pixel Cube revolutionizes remote data management by allowing a DIT to monitor every step of the workflow in real-time without needing to be physically on set. This ensures safe data acquisition, seamless metadata synchronization via the Locket Network, and comprehensive integrated reporting, providing peace of mind for filmmakers. Right now, the product is being rented to productions in Germany for €150 per day.

Essentially, the Pixel Cube delivers a high-end DIT workflow for low-budget shoots, securing valuable footage with professional diligence even when on-site specialists aren’t feasible. It effectively brings studio-grade data handling to even the smallest sets, simultaneously pioneering a new and efficient remote service model for DIT.