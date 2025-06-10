Sirui has firmly established a unique position and powerful within the anamorphic lens market. It’s something they showed in a big way at Cine Gear 2025 with the unveiling of their Sirui Iron Star series of full-frame anamorphic lenses, exemplifying how the brand continues to democratize cinematic visuals without compromising quality.

The Sirui Iron Star series is meticulously engineered to deliver that sought-after distinct cinematic aesthetic. A cornerstone of their design is the 1.5x anamorphic squeeze, a critical feature that allows filmmakers to capture a significantly wider field of view, achieving the iconic widescreen look synonymous with major Hollywood productions. These lenses are further distinguished by their fast T1.9 apertures, which not only excel in low-light environments but also produce the visually captivating, clean, oval bokeh—a signature characteristic of anamorphic glass that adds profound artistic depth to every shot.

The initial Iron Star lineup is strategically designed to provide filmmakers with a versatile core set of tools right out of the gate. Featuring three essential prime focal lengths—35mm, 45mm, and 60mm—this series offers a well-rounded foundation for capturing a broad spectrum of storytelling needs. The 35mm lens is perfect for wider establishing shots, capturing expansive landscapes, or immersing viewers in a scene with its slightly broader perspective. The 45mm offers a more natural, human-eye perspective, making it ideal for capturing medium shots and creating a sense of naturalistic engagement. Finally, the 60mm lens excels in delivering tighter framing, perfect for intimate character moments, compelling close-ups, or isolating subjects with a pleasing compression.

In terms of optical integrity, the Iron Star lenses are designed to appeal to even the most discerning cinematographers. Crafted to minimize distortion while offering controlled flare characteristics, they facilitate the intentional and creative use of flares to enhance visual storytelling without overwhelming the image. That kind of control can sometimes limit creativity, but the lenses maintain sharp optical performance across the entire frame, ensuring footage remains crisp, detailed, and professional. Prioritizing both ergonomic design and functional robustness, they are purpose-built for full-frame cinema cameras yet retain a remarkably lightweight body, facilitating easier handling on set or location, especially for gimbal or handheld work. Furthermore, a practical minimal focal distance of 1.1 meters offers crucial flexibility for capturing compelling close-up shots.

In terms of who these are for, these lenses are particularly well-suited for indie filmmakers and owner-operators who aspire to the unique visual grandeur of anamorphic imagery but have historically been deterred by the prohibitive costs associated with such specialized glass. Sirui’s commitment to making high-quality anamorphic filmmaking more accessible is evident in every aspect of the Iron Star series.

Set to ship in July, these lenses are set to get within reach of the wider creative community achieve the coveted anamorphic look without having to break your budget or make a sacrifice on quality.