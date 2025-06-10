For professional filmmakers and videographers, the stability and adaptability of their camera support systems are paramount. Miller Tripods offers solutions tailored to provide these exact features. At Cine Gear 2025, we were able to fully explore three systems that showcase these capabilities: the CineX 5 Fluid Head Tripod, the CineX 9 with Pedestal Legs and the Compass X CXV8

The CineX 5 Fluid Head Tripod

The CineX 5 Fluid Head Tripod is a highly versatile and precisely engineered support system designed to meet the ever-changing demands of professional video and film production. It boasts an impressive payload capacity, supporting camera setups ranging from a nimble 4.4 lbs up to a robust 46 lbs. This broad range makes it suitable for a wide array of cameras, from mirrorless systems and DSLRs to medium-sized cinema cameras with various accessories.

At the heart of the CineX 5’s performance are its advanced control features. It incorporates a 16-step counterbalance system, which allows operators to precisely match the camera’s weight and center of gravity, ensuring perfectly balanced tilt movements. This eliminates unwanted drift and provides smooth, consistent operation. Complementing this is a 7-position fluid drag system for both pan and tilt, offering a wide spectrum of resistance. Whether you need a feather-light touch for fast pans or a firm, steady drag for slow, deliberate moves, the CineX 5 delivers exact control, critical for achieving cinematic fluidity.

Beyond its core mechanics, the CineX 5 is built for maximum adaptability in any shooting environment. It comes equipped with multiple interchangeable base adapters, including 100mm, 150mm, Mitchell, and dolly mounts. This universal compatibility ensures that the tripod can seamlessly integrate into virtually any studio setup, on-location shoot, or specialized camera rigging.

The CineX 9 with Pedestal Legs

The CineX 9 with Pedestal Legs is a formidable tripod system meticulously engineered to meet the rigorous demands of large-scale cinematic productions. Designed for the heaviest camera setups, it boasts a maximum payload capacity of 88 lbs, making it the ideal choice for full-sized cinema cameras, large broadcast lenses, and extensive accessory configurations. This construction ensures unwavering stability and security for your most valuable equipment, even in dynamic shooting scenarios.

Precision and nuanced control are at the forefront of the CineX 9’s design. It incorporates a highly sophisticated 16-step counterbalance system, enabling cinematographers to achieve perfect balance regardless of the camera’s weight and center of gravity. This meticulous calibration ensures fluid, drift-free tilt movements, crucial for achieving professional-grade pans and tilts. Complementing this, the head offers more than seven distinct settings for both pan and tilt drag. This extensive range of resistance allows operators to fine-tune the feel of their movements, from ultra-smooth, slow glides to tighter, more controlled adjustments, ensuring every shot is executed with deliberate precision.

The standout innovation of the CineX 9 is its smooth, pneumatic height control. Unlike traditional locking mechanisms, this system allows for effortless, fingertip adjustment of the camera’s height. Once the desired position is achieved, the pneumatic system precisely maintains that height without any drift or creep, providing unparalleled stability and ease of operation during live broadcasts or complex shots requiring on-the-fly height changes.

The Compass X CXV8

The Compass X CXV8 tripod head redefines lightweight versatility, offering a dynamic solution for the modern filmmaker. Its most striking feature is the zero-drift counterbalance system, a critical advancement that precisely accommodates an extraordinary range of payloads, from an feather-light 0 lbs up to the weight of professional cinema cameras. This adaptability means the CXV8 is genuinely a “one-head-fits-all” solution, seamlessly transitioning from supporting agile mirrorless cameras and even smartphones with appropriate rigging, to handling robust cinema cameras with their full complement of accessories. It eliminates the need for multiple heads, streamlining gear kits and reducing setup times.

The CXV8 has also been designed to optimize efficient workflows. It incorporates a fast quick-release action, allowing cinematographers to swiftly mount and dismount their cameras, a crucial advantage in fast-paced production environments where every second counts. This system ensures secure attachment while minimizing any downtime.

As an additional feature, the Compass X includes integrated accessory blocks. These dedicated attachment points are specifically engineered for mounting monitors and other peripherals, ensuring that the monitor remains perfectly stable and does not shift or move during tilting actions. This critical design detail guarantees a clear, consistent, and unobstructed view of your shot, empowering operators to maintain precise framing and focus, ultimately contributing to a more refined and professional final product.