The Blackbird Mantis was a standout at Cine Gear last year, paving the way for some exciting updates in 2025. This vertical isolation tool is specifically engineered to stabilize camera movements, proving particularly effective for gimbal workflows no matter the size of the project or production.

The Blackbird Mantis revolutionizes camera stability with its Z-axis stabilization, ideal for nearly any rig. Its innovative dual-tube pulley system and elastic resistance effectively smooth out vertical movements, eliminating bounce from footsteps and sudden shifts. This design not only helps operators avoid fatigue but also ensures remarkably steady shots, even across challenging terrain or during rapid movement.

Designed for broad compatibility, the Mantis seamlessly integrates with existing setups, including popular options like the Ready Rig and Easy Rig. It works exceptionally well with gimbal ring adapters and extended handles, providing precise Z-axis dampening while maintaining full range of motion. This capability is especially beneficial for achieving smooth long takes and professional low shots. Furthermore, its modular tubes and rollers are fully customizable; you can easily convert a Quad tube to a Dual tube or combine two Dual tubes into a Quad by simply adding an “Extra Return Roller,” just remember the 6 ft elastics for Dual Tube and 8 ft for Quad Tube.

Adding to its versatility, a new central mounting pin allows for seamless, on-the-fly switching between shoulder-mounted and overhead gimbal positions, ensuring a dynamic shot range without interruption. For more static scenarios desiring a handheld look, a specialized speed rail adapter enables secure attachment to a speed rail, facilitating dynamic handheld shots with minimal effort, even from challenging locations like a truck bed.

Smoothing out unwanted vertical motion and eliminating bounce is a simple thing to say you want to do, but much more difficult to pull off on sets that are chaotic and ever changing, even in the best of circumstances. This simple solution to doing both of those things and much more to make a tangible difference across all types of productions, delivering consistently fluid and professional-looking footage.