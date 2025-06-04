Aputure announces the release of Sidus Link Pro 2.0, the next evolution in professional lighting control for film, television, and live production, according to the company.

With the addition of Aputure Auto-Patching and Auto-Configuration, Sidus Link Pro 2.0 is officially out of beta and ready for prime time, and now includes all the features of Sidus Link for iPad – Diagram Master, Magic Program, Magic Infinity FX, and more – all packed into a clean, intuitive iPad interface. The release release of Sidus Link Pro 2.0, represents, according to Aputure, “the next evolution in professional lighting control for film, television, and live production.”

“Our goal with Sidus Link Pro 2.0 was ‘easy power,’” explained Ted Sim, President and Co-Founder of Aputure. “The app had to do the work of an advanced lighting board system, but be useful to someone who had never trained on an advanced lighting board system. Plus, we wanted to cut down the time-consuming chore of connecting to and setting up each individual light. Sidus Link Pro 2.0 is incredibly fast and easy to use, and incredibly powerful as well.”

What’s new in Sidus Link Pro 2.0:

NEW: Aputure Auto-Patching and Auto-Configuration

Automatically add Aputure lights to Sidus Link Pro and send the configuration to the lights without the need for selecting a Profile or DMX address, saving time. Typically, setting up 30 lights for DMX control takes at least half an hour. Aputure Auto-Patching and Auto-Configuration does it all in 5 moments. The more lights you have, the more time you save.

NEW: Sidus Four Realtime Feedback and Remote Configuration Enhancements

Realtime Port Feedback in Sidus Link Pro – Displays port connection status similar to Sidus Four’s screen.

Sidus Link Pro can now manage Sidus Four over Ethernet as well as Wi-Fi.

Power Loss Notification – Alerts users when power is lost and device is running on backup.

Remote Management of Wi-Fi Channel Selection and 2.4 GHz Blocking from Network Connections Menu.

Firmware Version 2.0 required. Download from Aputure.com

NEW: Ultra-precise 0.1% Dimming

NEW: Pixel Control

NEW: Sidus BT View Mode

Dedicated view for Bluetooth-only workflows

Full fixture control including System FX, Picker FX, Magic FX, Pixel FX

Cues are hidden to prevent interference with CRMX setups

Sidus Link Pro 2.0 is available now in the App Store, with different subscription options. Aputure will be at Cine Gear Expo LA and the update app is one of the highlight’s at the company’s booth.