Aputure has released new firmware for the Sidus Four transmitter, STORM 80c, STORM 1000c, and STORM 1200x fixtures, and the MC Pro mini light.

The firmware updates now released by Aputure expand and enhance operation of different models in the company’s lighting range.

The leading designer of cinema LED lighting hardware and software, used by millions to tell their story and communicate their creative vision, Aputure continues to fine-tune its solutions, and a new series of firmware updates was announced as April comes to an end.

The company announced the release of new firmware for the Sidus Four transmitter, STORM 80c, STORM 1000c, and STORM 1200x fixtures, and the MC Pro mini light. The Sidus Four update adds key new functions like WiFi channel selection and 2.4 GHz blocking for CRMX, while the STORM 1200x update includes the ability to power limit the light for use on low amperage circuits.

Here are some more details about the firmware updates:

Sidus Four – V2.0 – New features include WiFi channel selection and 2.4GHz Blocking for CRMX to help operators in crowded wireless environments, output power adjustment, and other additions, optimizations, and bug fixes

STORM 1200x – V1.3 – Added power limit function with adjustment between 700W and 1450W, plus bug fixes

STORM 1000c – V1.6 – Profile fixes and bug fixes

STORM 80c – V1.8 – Bug fixes

MC Pro – V2.3 – Bug fixes

Aputure says that the STORM and Sidus Four firmware updates are available for download now on the individual product pages at www.aputure.com. Users should install MC Pro updates through the Sidus Link app. The STORM lights must be updated using a USB drive.

For information on how to get the most from the Sidus Four update, refer to the following Aputure Help Center links:

Sidus Four Firmware Update V2.0 Explained

Storm C-series USB Flash Drive Firmware Update Explained

Sidus Four WiFi Channel Selection

Sidus Four 2.4GHz Channel Blocking for CRMX