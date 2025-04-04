Aputure announces the STORM 80c 3-Light kit which, in addition to the versatile STORM 80c lights, includes several useful modifiers and accessories, all packed into a convenient rolling case.

Ideal for video professionals, the STORM 80c 3-Light kit is a small but complete lighting solution that can be seen in the Aputure booth (N2969) at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, where it debuts.

The Aputure STORM 80c 3-Light kit now announced features the versatile STORM 80c lights packed with several useful modifiers and accessories, available in a convenient rolling case. The STORM 80c 3-Light kit is ideal for news and documentary filmmakers, independent video professionals, chief lighting technicians looking to expand their equipment package, film schools, and corporate video producers in need of a small but complete lighting solution.

“Our goal was to make a lighting kit for everyone,” explained Ted Sim, President and Co-Founder of Aputure. “The STORM 80c is such a versatile light that it appeals to everybody. It’s tiny, punchy, can run off batteries, features our state-of-the-art BLAIR-CG light engine, and is built like a mini-tank. We designed it so the biggest productions could use multiple STORM 80c’s as stash lights all around set while a film student might use it as a keylight and a doc filmmaker could run it off a battery running around in the jungle. So we set out to make a kit that was equally appealing and versatile, with fresnel lenses, diffusers, a handheld battery mount, and even little clamps to rig the 80c wherever you need. We put it all in a rolling case with precision-cut foam so people could quickly find what they need and just as quickly pack up when they’re done shooting.”

Here is all you want to know about the new kit from Aputure. To see it in action, visit the company’s booth (N2969) at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9:

The STORM 80c is a small point source LED light with Aputure’s new BLAIR-CG (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red/Cyan/Green) light engine. It has a CCT range of 1800K-20,000K with Full +/- Green tint control and Indigo emitters to activate the natural fluorescence of natural daylight and true tungsten light. The STORM 80c is a fully tunable color light, with HSIC+, xy, RGB, and Gel modes, which can attain incredibly accurate saturated colors across 90% of the Rec.2020 color space. The Storm 80c also features accurate dimming, DMX/CRMX connectivity, and an IP65 weather rating.

In addition to the reflectors and mini diffuser domes included with every STORM 80c, the 3-light kit also includes several useful modifiers and accessories. There are two CF4 compact fresnels with 8-leaf barndoors and a 15°-45° zoom range. The Light Dome 40 is a 40cm diffuser that attaches directly to the Mini ProLock mount of the STORM 80c. An adapter to standard Bowens mount is also included. A Handheld Bracket with a battery mount and three D-Tap cables allows the STORM 80c to be rigged compactly and powered anywhere. Three mount clamps with articulating posts can be used to rig the STORM 80c’s in a variety of locations and positions. The rugged rolling hard case is weather resistant and fitted with precision-cut hard foam with spaces for every item in the kit.

Besides being one of the highlights at the Aputure’s booth, the STORM 80c 3-Light Kit can also be seen in action at the APEX Aputure Experience at Vu Studios in Las Vegas from April 6-8. Aputure will provide a free shuttle bus from the convention center to the APEX event.