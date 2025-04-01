The brightest light in the world to offer color adjustability, the STORM XT52 can be seen in the Aputure booth (N2969) at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, starting April 6.

Aputure, creator of LED lighting for filmmakers, announces the official launch of the Aputure STORM XT52, as the industry prepares for the upcoming NAB Show 2025, which will be the stage where the new light debuts. The new flagship in Aputure’s line of STORM lights and the brightest tunable white point source LED in the industry, it features the revolutionary BLAIR light engine and can not only deliver a wide range of excellent white light, but it is also the brightest light in the world to offer color adjustability, with more than 70% of the Rec2020 color space covered.

“We went all-out with the XT52,” explains Ted Sim, President and Co-Founder of Aputure. “We set out to make the most powerful point source LED in the business. We knew we wanted to use our amazing BLAIR light engine with its excellent CCT range, Green control and Indigo for matching natural light. But customers have been begging us to unlock the color potential of BLAIR, and the customer is always right. So we added a Limited HSIC+ control along with xy mode so people can take full advantage of the XT52’s capabilities. By the way, we’re releasing a free firmware update for the STORM 1200x to add Limited HSIC+ to that BLAIR engine light as well. Now the STORM XT52 doesn’t just stand in for daylight, it can be the colorful blast of late afternoon sunset. That’s something no other light of any kind can do at this level. We have accomplished all of this while keeping the size and weight down so a single person can operate it and we fine tuned the power management so the XT52 can run off popular portable generators.”

Here is some more information about the new light from Aputure:

The STORM XT52 is more powerful than a 6K HMI. Its BLAIR light engine (Blue/Lime/Amber/Indigo/Red) outputs Tunable White light from 2500° – 10,000° CCT and features Full +/- Green tint control. The STORM XT52 has the widest range of tunable white light in its class. In Limited HSIC+ and xy modes, saturated colors covering more than 70% of the Rec2020 color space can be achieved. No other light with anywhere near the brightness of the STORM XT52 has such color capabilities. The revolutionary use of an Indigo emitter to output near UV activates the natural fluorescence in people and objects, replicating what is seen in natural daylight and tungsten light. The Aputure STORM lights are the first in the industry to feature this technology.

As powerful as the light is, the XT52 is designed to be easy to use in a variety of productions. The lamp head weighs just 27.7kg, light enough to be lifted by a single person and used with a standard crank stand. The control box is a slim 13kg, and includes a mounting clamp to attach it to a light stand. The STORM XT52 doesn’t take up excessive space on a head cart but can expand for use. The included head cable is 7.5m and can be extended up to 45m with no loss in output so that the light can be used on condors and cranes while the control box remains on the ground. This helps users avoid excess power runs, additional weight and space on the lift, and provides ground-level control for the light.

The STORM XT52 features best-in-class output not only with the quality and versatility of the light it produces, but also the sheer brightness. At 5600K and a distance of 5M, when used with the included 35° reflector, the STORM XT52 outputs a category-leading 41,900 Lux. Additional reflectors as well as other modifiers designed specifically for the STORM XT52 provide a wide range of beam control and brightness levels. This impressive output is achieved in a fixture designed to be usable on any professional shoot. The STORM XT52 can be used at full brightness while powered from an industry-standard 6500w portable generator. Should the available power be limited, a menu option provides control of the STORM XT52’s maximum power consumption, allowing this powerful and portable light to be used in any situation in the field or the studio. The new third-generation HyperDrive power system produces zero flicker at any color above 20% brightness, making the STORM XT52 the ideal choice for high frame rate photography. And the STORM XT52 is built for professional use and abuse, with an IP65 weather rating and a ruggedized construction with a modular infrastructure for fast service should anything happen.

In addition to the 35° reflector included with the STORM XT52, an optional Reflector Kit includes 20°, 25°, and 50° options. At NAB 2025, Aputure will preview two additional modifiers. The CF16 Compact Fresnel features a 20°-62° adjustable beam utilizing Aputure’s new multi-optic compact physical design first seen in the CF12 fresnel. The CF16 will be available as a manual or motorized zoom, with the motor drive also available as an upgrade. The STORM Parallel Beam 70 is a hyper-narrow 5° true Cassegrain dual-mirror reflector system for an intense, focused beam of light with attractive shadow quality at twice the brightness of other options. A new Light Dome and Lantern will also be available for the STORM XT52’s Aputure Mount.

The STORM XT52 can be seen in the Aputure booth (N2969) at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9. The STORM XT52 can also be seen in action at the APEX Aputure Experience at NAB, at Vu Studios from April 6-8. Aputure will provide a free shuttle bus from the convention center to the APEX event.