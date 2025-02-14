Aputure unveiled the STORM XT52 today, the new flagship in its point source line of LED lights. The full announcement of the new light will happen at the NAB Show 2025, in April.

With an unprecedented output rivaling some 9000w HMIs, the STORM XT52 features Aputure’s new BLAIR light engine and an advanced cooling and structural design.

The brightest point source LED in the industry, with the lowest dimming has just arrived. The STORM XT52 is the brightest COB light in the industry, and the new flagship in Aputure’s point source line of LED lights, with an unprecedented output rivaling some 9000w HMIs.

The STORM XT5 features Aputure’s new BLAIR light engine, offering an unparalleled tunable white light color spectrum, with an expansive CCT range, +/- Green adjustability, and x,y coordinate tunable colors. Aputure’s advanced cooling and structural design achieves this performance in a lamp head that one person can lift and a briefcase-sized control box.

“We gave ourselves an immense challenge,” explained Ted Sim, President and Co-Founder of Aputure. “Produce the brightest LED light in the industry with the best spectrum and tunability, while making it small and lightweight enough for single-person set up and operation on a crank stand. Last year we launched the STORM lights with the amazing BLAIR light engine. Customers around the world asked us to bring our BLAIR light engine to higher wattage fixtures. So we did. Our engineers knocked it out of the park putting that technology into such a powerful fixture and designing new cooling and control systems to keep the size and weight manageable. We’re previewing the STORM XT52 at the BSC Expo and will officially launch it at NAB. You’ll want to get a front-row seat.”

STORM XT52 select highlights

BLAIR Light Engine Spectrum

The best quality color spectrum with the greatest range of adjustability.

2500-10,000K CCT range

100% +/- Green (full ASC MITC range)

Indigo emitter to replicate natural fluorescence of real daylight

x,y coordinate color tuning covering 70% of Rec2020

CRI/TLCI 96, SSI (P3200): 87, SSI (CIE D5600): 86

Best-in-Class Output

The brightest point source LED in the industry, with the lowest dimming (measured using 5600K at 5M).

48,000 Lux (35° reflector)

29,000 Lux (50° reflector)

10,000:1 dimming ratio, down to 0.01% output

Smallest Size & Lowest Weight in Class

The XT52 lamp head can be lifted by one person and operated on a standard crank stand.The portable XT52 control box is the size of a briefcase.

XT52 Lamp Head: 29kg(64lb), 550*353*362mm (21.7*13.9*14.3in)

XT52 Control Box: 13kg(28lb), 411*159.5*388mm (16.2*6.3*15.2in)

Aputure is previewing the STORM XT52 at the BSC Expo in London today and tomorrow, stand 209. The STORM XT52’s full announcement will take place at the Aputure Experience at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9.