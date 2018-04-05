ProRes RAW, FCPX, and Atomos recorders

By Adam Wilt April 05, 2018 NAB Show, Post Production, Production

As Scott Simmons mentions in Apple prepares a new Final Cut Pro X update for NAB 2018, Apple has developed a new raw recording format, ProRes RAW. There’s a nice white paper that goes over the basics, including relative data rates and performance levels.

ProRes RAW white paperBut a new raw-recording format isn’t that interesting unless here’s something to record it with. That something, at least initially, will be Atomos Shogun Inferno and Sumo 19 monitor/recorders, using a firmware update available next Monday, April 9th — the opening day of NAB, and the same day FCPX 10.4.1 is available.

The new Panasonic EVA1 firmware outputs raw to the Atomos, and several other cameras will be supported on day 1: Panasonic Varicam LT, Sony FS5 and FS7 (using the XDCA raw adapter, according to David Shapton) and Canon C300 mk II and C500. More cameras will follow.

Shogun Inferno and Panasonic EVA1
Panasonic press photo: Shogun Inferno and Panasonic EVA1

Atomos has their own ProRes RAW page with hints at more info than Apple’s white paper discusses.

It looks to be an interesting NAB. If you’re going, Atomos is in the Central Hall at C9425 and they’ll also be showing off ProRes RAW at the Las Vegas Supermeet on Tuesday. I expect Apple, Atomos and DJI will have interesting things to say at FCPExchange on Monday at 5pm, too.


Sigma’s new Clamp-On Ring for the Cine High Speed 14mm T2 FF lens

Profile Picture
Adam Wilt
PVC Staff
Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas,…

