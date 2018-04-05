As Scott Simmons mentions in Apple prepares a new Final Cut Pro X update for NAB 2018, Apple has developed a new raw recording format, ProRes RAW. There’s a nice white paper that goes over the basics, including relative data rates and performance levels.

But a new raw-recording format isn’t that interesting unless here’s something to record it with. That something, at least initially, will be Atomos Shogun Inferno and Sumo 19 monitor/recorders, using a firmware update available next Monday, April 9th — the opening day of NAB, and the same day FCPX 10.4.1 is available.

The new Panasonic EVA1 firmware outputs raw to the Atomos, and several other cameras will be supported on day 1: Panasonic Varicam LT, Sony FS5 and FS7 (using the XDCA raw adapter, according to David Shapton) and Canon C300 mk II and C500. More cameras will follow.

Atomos has their own ProRes RAW page with hints at more info than Apple’s white paper discusses.

It looks to be an interesting NAB. If you’re going, Atomos is in the Central Hall at C9425 and they’ll also be showing off ProRes RAW at the Las Vegas Supermeet on Tuesday. I expect Apple, Atomos and DJI will have interesting things to say at FCPExchange on Monday at 5pm, too.

