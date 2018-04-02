Panasonic today released a free firmware upgrade for the AU-EVA1 cine camera that adds All-Intra recording formats, raw data output, timelapse recording, HD 4:2:2 interlaced formats, and more. These additions expand the camera’s abilities so fundamentally that Panasonic refers to the upgrade as “EVA 2.0.”

Uncompressed raw output

EVA 2.0 allows uncompressed raw output via 6G SDI. Formats include 5.7K at 1fps to 30fps, 4K at 1fps to 60fps, and 2K at 1fps to 240fps. Atomos has announced that its Shogun Inferno and Sumo monitor/recorders will capture RAW-to-ProRes from the EVA1 in 4K up to 60fps and 2K up to 240fps. Additional announcements for RAW support are to be released soon.

All-I recording

A key feature of EVA 2.0 is All-Intraframe (All-I) codec recordings, offering 10-bit 4:2:2 at up to 400Mbps.

New All-I codecs and frame rates:

4K: 400Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 at 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p

UHD: 400Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 at 29.97p/25p/23.98p

2K/FHD: 200Mpbs 10-bit 4:2:2 at 59.94p/50p

2K: 100Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 at 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p

FHD: 100Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 at 29.97p/25p/23.98p

VFR

New Variable frame rates:

4K/UHD VFR up to 400Mbps: 10-bit 4:2:2 at 1–30fps

2K/FHD VFR up to 200Mbps: 10-bit 4:2:2 at 1–120fps

1080i capture

EVA 2.0 expands recording capabilities with the inclusion of two high-quality interlaced codecs in FHD (1920×1080):

All-I 100Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 at 59.94i/50i

LongGOP 50Mbps 10-bit 4:2:2 at 59.94i/50i

And more…

Remote operation is now available through 3rd party wired controllers that connect to the EVA1 handgrip port and will allow focus, iris and zoom control of Canon Compact Cine Servo zoom lenses (18–80mm and 70–200mm). Remote operation of these lenses soon will be available wirelessly through the next update of the EVA ROP application. Interval recording (timelapse) is now available in both LongGOP and ALL-I.

For monitoring, there’s partial cloning of the LCD signal to the HDMI output, as well as improved file playback in LongGOP and All-I.

There are also new Home screen controls.

Where to get it

The free firmware upgrade is now available for download from the Panasonic website at https://eww.pass.panasonic.co.jp/pro-av/support/content/download/EN/ep2main/soft/upgeva1_e.htm.

