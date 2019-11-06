Canon announced that Premiere Pro and FCPX will now support H.265/XF-HEVC recording for the XF705 4K camcorder. Premiere is also compatible with the Canon EOS C500 Mark II RAW Light files.

The new version of Adobe’s Premiere Pro includes support for the H.265/XF-HEVC recording format of Canon’s award-winning XF705 4K professional camcorder. Similar support is also available on the current version of Final Cut Pro (version 10.4.7). This is something users had asked for, as the new new format brings improvements over the previous H.264 standard, such as improved file compression and bit-rate reduction.

“Software updates like these from Apple and Adobe for the Canon XF705 are critical for working professionals who come to expect and require the very best from their Canon equipment,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Canon is excited to continue working with companies like Apple and Adobe to ensure that the updates needed to meet the needs of our end-users are available.”

Canon Cinema RAW Light

XF-HEVC, sometimes referred to as MPEG-H Part 2 or ITU-T H.265 is the latest video coding standard presented by the ITU-T Coding Experts Group and the ISO/IEC Moving Picture Experts Group organizations. The new format incorporates many improvements over H.264/MPEG-4 AVC including the ability to allow for significantly improved file compression performance relative to the existing standards. Users can experience up to a 50 percent bit-rate reduction over the prior format with equivalent image quality.

The new release of Premiere Pro also provides support for Canon’s newly announced EOS C500 Mark II cinema camera. The new camera can record in Canon’s proprietary Cinema RAW Light format, which provides the benefits of RAW recording in a more compact file size. The Canon RAW Plugin for Final Cut Pro will be updated in December to enable support for Canon Cinema RAW Light files from the EOS C500 Mark II cinema camera.

Final Cut Pro version 10.4.7 is currently available from the Mac App Store and the latest Adobe Premiere Pro release will be available in early November 2019. For more information, visit Canon’s professional website.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Canon XF705 4K 1" Sensor XF-HEVC H.265 Pro Camcorder In Stock, Order Today $6,999.00 Shop Now