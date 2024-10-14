The first set of MAX news hits the airwaves from the ocean waves (get it?).

Over the last three years, Adobe has incorporated a push for community support and feedback across their products. From making product-specific communities, creative groups, and educator meet ups, created to give feedback on Creative Cloud, creating Content Credentials to help with AI, and, of course, providing opportunities at MAX, NAB, and more to hear, converse, and interact with the community, Adobe has shifted to embrace a feedback loop. In fact, a few years ago, we joked that meet ups should happen in a beach setting, and lo and behold: Adobe MAX 2024 is at Miami Beach!

While I don’t think I can take any credit for that shift, I can confirm that Adobe does listen to what creators and communities are interested in. From curiosity about how editors are using Premiere in order to incorporate new AI tools (check out Scott Simmons’ rundown!) and considering potential headaches and roadblocks, Adobe has done its best to listen to creators and the community. And in the case of Adobe Firefly’s new Video Model, Adobe shares that the Firefly Video Model is the first AI video model design with commercial use in mind, a need that Adobe says came directly from AI users. Adobe Firefly Video Model is rolling out today, October 14th, through a public beta. We’ll give it a whirl and share from MAX!

Provided by Adobe, below is a Firefly Video Model Example with the prompt “the cat is looking towards the camera and slowly walking away.

While we in Miami take in this morning’s keynote in person, Adobe’s MAX news is already out and about in the realm. Among the updates this morning include:

Firefly Video Model: Ever wish you could create cinematic video with just a prompt, including decisions on camera placement? Ever wish you could create B-Roll just from an image? New Text to Video and Image to Video are coming through the public beta for the Firefly Video Model.

Generative Extend in Premiere Pro Beta: Ever wish you had a few more frames? Allows you the ability to extend your video clips and audio clips with the power of AI (aka Firefly Video Model).

GenStudio in Adobe Express: Ever wish you could ensure that everything you create in Adobe Express was brand compliant? Well now you can with a one-click model called “Apply Brand”.

GenStudio for Performance Marketing: Ever wanted a one-stop shop to ensure your generative text and marketing assets were all on brand (automatically), created for multiple audiences, and had insights at the same time? Adobe GenStudio now offers this.

Automatic Image Distraction Removal: Ever wish you could remove distracting objects with one click? Photoshop’s remove tool has been updated.

Generative Workspace in Photoshop: Ever wish you could save your image prompts and results in Photoshop? Your generative history is now available through Generative Workspace in Photoshop.

Canon, Leica, and Nikon coming to Frame.io: Are you rocking a Nikon Camera? Are you a Leica lover? Are you a Canon user hoping to use Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud ecosystem? All are slated to come onboard. (As of 7:00am EST, I don’t have additional details such as an anticipated timeline to share here; we’ll share when we have it!).

Adobe Express File Types: Ever wanted to use Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Lightroom files in Express? Announced today, Express can now handle InDesign and Lightroom files.

AI Literacy Course: Ever wish you could ensure the next generation of creators uses AI ethically and has the skills to be a part of the creative community? As part of Adobe’s community-based initiative, Adobe has the goal of helping 30 million young creatives by 2030 through curriculum, grants, scholarships, and donations. More on this project will come next week.

Smart masking in Premiere: Ever wanted to mask and track a moving subject in Premiere? Previewed today during the keynote session, with more coming at Sneaks, this is “coming to Premiere Pro” in the future… and the live demonstration tracked a couple dancing through Miami with impressive accuracy. The future is almost here y’all!

Over 100 more innovations are expected to be unveiled today. PVC is on the ground here in Miami, so expect more news from the sandy beaches of Miami Beach to hit your inboxes throughout MAX!