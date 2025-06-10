Timeline Find + “offline” = instant location of every missing clip. Hit Find All and label them! Select all, label red, done. No more scrolling through your sequence hunting for red placeholders
Picture this: You have a dense timeline full of clips. Some stuff is offline, but which clips are actually offline? Maybe you need to track them down, maybe you need to replace them. Your first instinct? Start scrolling, going from clip to clip, hunting for the red clip one by one.
Of course, since this is Tool Tip Tuesday, there’s a better way.
The Find All button
It’s likely that some people are only now realizing there’s a Find capability on the timeline. Yes, it’s Command-F/Control-F
Maybe you’ve previously ignored this Search box, after all, it’s only a search. It’s the Find All button that we came for.
In the search field, simply type “offline” and now hit Find All.
Premiere will highlight every offline clip in your sequence.
Label for Easy Identification
Right-click on any selected clip and now choose a label color. This is the most likely time I’d label a clip red.
Every offline clip in your timeline has a consistent visual identifier for all the offline shots.
Once labeled, these clips remain easy to spot even after relinking – perfect for double-checking your work.
Bonus: Search for anything
The Timeline Find feature does more than locate offline media – it can search for actual text in a Graphic, it can search into the metadata that you likely never filled out (like scene), and can also search for effects.
Simple as that – no more hunting in your timeline. One search, instant results.
