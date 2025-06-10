Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition

Picture this: You have a dense timeline full of clips. Some stuff is offline, but which clips are actually offline? Maybe you need to track them down, maybe you need to replace them. Your first instinct? Start scrolling, going from clip to clip, hunting for the red clip one by one.

Of course, since this is Tool Tip Tuesday, there’s a better way.

The Find All button

It’s likely that some people are only now realizing there’s a Find capability on the timeline. Yes, it’s Command-F/Control-F

Maybe you’ve previously ignored this Search box, after all, it’s only a search. It’s the Find All button that we came for.