Breaking apart polygons with X-Particles.

David Torno May 20, 2019


With the popularity of the Avengers Thanos ash effect, I decided to create a variant with X-Particles. It’s very similiar in movement, but focuses primarility on ripping the polygons of a mesh object apart which gives it a nice mix of blockiness, and fluid flow. Since this effect is dependant on the polygons of a 3D geometry mesh, you will have to decide on your own as to how many polygons will work for your use. Just like with pixels, the higher the density of polygons, the sharper the resolution of the effect. The low poly look does have it’s own neat appearance though.

Sample Polygon Disintegration Animations

Tutorial

Not much to really say on this one, so let’s get right to it.


Our Choice To Turn To Adobe Premiere Rush For NAB 2019 Videos

David Torno
David Torno is a Visual Effects professional based in Los Angeles, California. His work over the years has included commercials, feature films, music videos, and multimedia projects. During his free time, David enjoys expanding his…

