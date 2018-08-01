The original Padat 200 light stand was a dream for traveling professionals, because of its size and weight. Now the Padat 200 Carbon takes the dream to a whole new level, with three tools in one.

When it comes to light stands that are portable, I use Manfrotto 5001B Nano Black light stands, which extend to 1,9 meters, weigh 2 lbs/0.93 kg and measure 19″ / 48.3 cm when collapsed. Able to accept a load capacity of 3.3 lb/1.5 kg, they are my adopted solution for placing lights and reflectors or diffusers on location. Priced just under $60, they are a good choice. If I had to buy light stands now, though, I would go for the original Padat 200, which costs $65.

The original Padat 200 weighs a bit more, at 2.56 lbs. (1.16 kg), and collapses to 19.6 inches/49.7 cm, but because of its innovative design and the ability to fold flat, it takes up 30% less space making it easy to pack in most gear bags or cases. The Padat 200 extends to two meters, supports up to 5.5 lbs/2.5 kg and comes with a carrying bag.

Now, the Padat Carbon 200 is a different story, and its price may make you think twice: it costs $150. It’s the same concept of a light stand, but the center column in carbon-fiber does make it more expensive, yes. But that’s only part of the story, because the Padat 200 Carbon is more than a light stand. First, it’s a light stand which can be adjusted for use on uneven surfaces. The aluminum leveling leg on the Padat Carbon 200 enables photographers to set up their lights on unlevel terrain, stairs or even leaning up against a wall if there is not enough room to fully extend all three legs.

As a light stand, the Padat Carbon 200 is, no doubt, more versatile. Its footprint diameter, at 68cm, against the usual one meter from other light stands, makes it easier to place in tight spaces. But, as I suggested earlier, there is more: take the center column from the light stand, and you’ve a monopod or a boom – some will even use it as a jib – depending on what you need. The ball head mount plate and rubber foot included make the transformation easy.

I wrote here at ProVideo Coalition before, when introducing the first Padat Compact Light Stand from Phottix, or Padat 200, that the unique feature of the light stand, its ability to fold flat, reminded me of the Cullmann Magic tripod/monopod that would fold flat and could fit inside a compartment of a Cullmann photo bag I used years ago and still have somewhere in my garage – both tripod and bag.

It’s interesting to see the same concept, now, being applied on this new version of the Padat 200, transforming a light stand into a tool that can be used in three different ways: as a lightstand, a monopod or a boom. The extended functionality explains the price asked for the Padat 200 Carbon. Yes, it’s not cheap, but if you’re traveling a lot and need tools that offer diffeent options, the Padat 200 Carbon seems like a nice product to own.

With a weight of 2.1 lbs./0.94 kg, a load capacity of 3.3 lb/1.5 kg, 19.49 “/49.5 cm when collapsed, the Padat Carbon 200 confirms the idea behind the original Padat 200, which was introduced as the first in the new patents-pending Padat series of light stands, pointing to new directions in terms of light stands for traveling professionals. The Padat Carbon 200 is the second round…