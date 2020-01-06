Presented at CES 2020 as a reference product, the new VR glasses from Panasonic are the world’s first HDR capable UHD VR eyeglasses, with high-quality images and optimal sound and no screen door effect.

Panasonic Corporation partnered with Kopin Corporation to develop the world’s first High Dynamic Range(HDR) capable ultra-high definition(UHD) virtual reality (VR) eyeglasses which boasts a comfortable fit that makes users feel as if they were wearing eyeglasses. While conventional VR glasses with high-quality images and high sound quality provide users with highly immersive simulated experiences, these glasses tend to be big in size and require users to strap them to their head with a headband, which could cause wearer discomfort.

The VR eyeglasses from Panasonic are different, and their technology is defined by the experience Kopin Corporation has as a leading developer and provider of critical components for wearable headset products as the head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. For more than three decades, Kopin’s, scientists and engineers have created innovative technologies that have enhanced the way people see, hear and communicate, from the Golden-i, a wearable headset design for enterprise to the Solos smart glasses for cyclists and runners.

Solutions for VR training

One of Kopin’s subsidiaries, NVIS Inc. located in Virginia, designs and manufactures professional virtual reality products that allow customers to visualize and interact with simulated 3D environments. The company offers high-resolution, near-eye display systems designed for high-fidelity immersive training and simulation. NVIS products are used in places as diverse as the Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University, the Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) Training, in Oklahoma City, the Ford Virtual Reality Centre in Melbourne, Australia or the Non-Rated Crew Member Manned Module (NCM3), a virtual reality simulation for the rear crew members of the CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk aircraft.

For the new VR glasses, Panasonic has developed a high performance display device in cooperation with Kopin Corporation. In addition, Panasonic’s audio and visual technologies have been incorporated into this new device, including signal processing technologies cultivated through the development of video equipment such as TVs and Blu-ray Disc players, acoustic technologies of Technics audio products, and optical technologies used in LUMIX digital cameras. These technologies enabled Panasonic to achieve compact and lightweight VR glasses offering high-quality images and optimal sound that deliver realistic sensations drawing the user into the images projected before their eyes, while in the comfort of wearing eyeglasses.

5G will create the market for VR eyeglasses

With anticipation of the forthcoming full-fledged commercial services of the fifth generation (5G) mobile communications system, a number of new services using VR glasses are expected to be offered, including for VR sports viewing and engaging virtual travel experiences. Panasonic aims to be in the front row, offering their own solution, which now was unveiled at CES 2020.

Main features of the developed product:

(1) UHD high-quality images device capable of displaying HDR1 images

Equipped with a micro OLED panel co-developed by Kopin Corporation2 and Panasonic

Achieved natural and smooth images without “Screen door effect”, which is a visual artifact of displays, where the fine lines separating pixels become visible in the displayed image

(2) High-quality sound capable of the reproduction over a wide range of frequencies from ultra-low to high

The adoption of Technics’ original dynamic driver using magnetic fluid allows the accurate stroke of the diaphragm and achieves ultra low distortion reproduction.

(3) Compact and lightweight body enabling the device to be worn in comfort without the need for a headband

The adoption of an optical module newly developed by Kopin Corporation, 3M Company, and Panasonic allows the display of natural and distortion-free images in super single focus. A compact and lightweight design achieved an eyeglass-like shape.

Gearing up for the forthcoming full-scale commercial 5G services, Panasonic will continue to further develop the new VR glasses so that they can be used in a variety of applications, thereby creating new customer value.

The Panasonic VR glasses can be seen at the company’s booth during CES 2020, from January 7 to 10, 2020.

