Transform the LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F4 O.I.S. in a 400mm lens through the magic of the new DMW-STC14 and a 2x Teleconverter. The trick has a price, though: it will cost you $599.99.

Priced at $499.99 and $599.99, respectively, the 1.4x Teleconverter DMW-STC14 and the 2x Teleconverter DMW-STC20 from Panasonic, introduced in time for Cine Gear Expo 2019, expand the range of the LUMIX S series telephoto zoom lenses. The two new teleconverters announced can be attached to the LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F4 O.I.S. (S-R70200), enabling the use of the lens as a super telephoto lens (firmware update required), with 280mm in the case of the 1.4x version and 400mm when the 2x teleconverter is used, maintaining the high-speed an high-precision AF you expect from the lens and camera, says Panasonic.

The new teleconverters feature the rugged and dust/splash-resistant design that withstands use under harsh conditions, even in -10 degrees Centigrade, for high mobility. Panasonic mentions, too, that “Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.”

Firmware upgrade makes LUMIX S1 better

The DMW-STC14 has 7 lenses including 2 UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index Lens) lenses in 4 groups while the DMW-STC20 features 8 lenses including 2 UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index Lens) lenses in 4 groups. Both teleconverters will be compatible with the new 70-200mm / F2.8 S Series lens, to be introduced later in 2019.

Panasonic also confirmed that next July the company will release the firmware upgrade to the LUMIX S1. This paid software program will further expand the video performance of the LUMIX S1 for advanced video recording, allowing users of the LUMIX S1 to experience the 14+ stops of V-Log which is equivalent to the V-Log of high-end cinema cameras such as the Cinema VariCam. The new LUMIX S1H, which will arrive later, will also have 14+ stops of V-Log.

Key features of the paid firmware

Here are the key functions available with the upgrade program:

14+ stops of V-Log recording

World’s first 4:2:2 10-bit 4K MOV 30p/25p(PAL) internal video recording (for a full-frame digital still camera as of May 31, 2019.)

World’s first 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 60p/50p(PAL) HDMI output (for a full-frame digital still camera as of May 31, 2019.)

V-Log and V-Gamut compatible with Cinema VariCam Look

In-camera LUT (Look Up Table) application enabling playback of V-Log while or after recording (LUT Display with Custom Function)

A WFM (Waveform Monitor) displays brightness level while recording

High-res 48-kHz/24-bit or 96-kHz/24-bit sound can be recorded in MOV using the XLR Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1

Panasonic expects that the Upgrade Software Key DMW-SFU2 will go on sale in July 2019.

