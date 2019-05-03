News

Panasonic AK-UC4000 approved for Netflix content production

Netflix Post Alliance approved the Panasonic AK-UC4000 for creating Netflix-approved content, joining the VariCam 35, VariCam LT, VariCam PURE and EVA1 on the sanctioned list.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes May 03, 2019

Panasonic’s AK-UC4000 4K/HD HDR received recently a new firmware update that includes V-Log output, making it fully compatible with the workflow of the VariCam LT and the AU-EVA1.

The approval, by the Netflix Post Alliance of the Panasonic’s AK-UC4000 4K/HD HDR to create Netflix-approved content, means that the camera is now joining the VariCam 35, VariCam LT, VariCam PURE and EVA1 already present on the sanctioned list.

The latest free firmware upgrade to the camera system has added V-Log output , incorporating the full power of the renowned colorimetry of the company’s line of VariCam and AU-EVA1 cinema cameras and making the camera useful for post-production workflows.

V-Log delivers a very flat image (if observed on a standard monitor) while maintaining all of the camera imager’s color and contrast information. This means that there is a greater level of play when images are put through post-production processes. The sensor of the AK-UC4000 achieves a wide color gamut (which is the complete color space of the camera) and achieves a color palette that is wider than BT.2020. ISO-recorded V-Log content has log characteristics that are somewhat reminiscent of scanned film, and V-Gamut delivers a color space even larger than scanned film.

V-Log unlocked

With the AK-UC4000 in the V-Log mode, the AK-UCU600 CCU will output 4K and HD signals as V-Log, so that they can be recorded as V-Log or run through an appropriate LUT box to be shown live to a display. Meanwhile, the camera head outputs and viewfinder will show a standard ITU 709 Image suitable for standard HD displays.

“The AK-UC4000 camera system has now unlocked V-Log to deliver high dynamic range and broad colors for live or near-live productions, where the camera contents are recorded for a later post process,” said Michael Bergeron, Product Manager for Studio/Systems Cameras, Panasonic. “The ability to deliver accurate colors and rich skin tones is a must for any filmmaker, and now that same outstanding cinematic performance is available with the AK-UC4000.”

With available V-Log, the AK-UC4000 becomes fully compatible with the CINELIVE workflow of the VariCam LT, as well as the EVA-LIVE workflow of the AU-EVA1. This allows for accurate camera color matching across productions and fosters creative options.

Broadcast lens compatibility

The AK-UC4000 has rapidly become an especially popular choice for camera rentals and fly packs by leading rental/staging companies–Clark Media, Fuse, Freeman, Hartford Technology Rentals, Rentex, TV Pro Gear and others–and excels in live production scenarios. With the ability to use long broadcast lenses, B4 mounts and build-up units while maintaining a cinematic look and post workflow with V-Log, the AK-UC4000 becomes an ideal choice for post-production workflows as well.

To download the firmware upgrade with V-Log, go to eww.pass.panasonic.co.jp (for the AK-UC4000 camera) and eww.pass.panasonic.co.jp (for the AK-UCU600 camera control unit).

The AK-UC4000 studio camera joins the current AK-UC3000 4K HDR capable-camera and the AK-HC5000 1080p 4x high-speed HDR capable-system in Panasonic’s camera systems line, bringing together the features of both and raising the bar for 4K HDR performance and future-proof infrastructure. The AK-UC4000 utilizes LSSIEL optics to capture 4.4K native resolution improving the UHD resolution (more than 2000 TV lines, both horizontal and vertical), dynamic range and S/N ratio (62dB) over the UC3000. It maintains the same broadcast lens compatibility and operation and keeps the same camera form factor–matching or surpassing the best performing 4K HDR B4-mount cameras on the market.


New VR headsets: an invitation to watch cinema on the big screen

Jose Antunes
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

