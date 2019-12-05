Panasonic AJ-CX4000 4K/HDR Camcorder Available In Late December

Panasonic announced that its new AJ-CX4000, a 4K/HDR shoulder-mount camcorder with a B4 lens mount and interchangeable lens, will be available at the end of December at a suggested list price of $25,000. Ideal for network news, sports, blue-chip nature films, and travel documentaries, the AJ-CX4000 follows the handheld AG-CX350 to expand the CX Series of 4K camcorders.

Key Features

4K UHD recording with HDR (compliant with BT.2100 & BT.2020)

UHD 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 output via 12G-SDI

Interchangeable B4 lens mount

Direct live streaming compatible with RTSP, RTMP, and RTMPS

Ergonomically designed shoulder mount optimized for news, documentary and sports coverage

Depth of field secured with the B4 lens mount and 2/3″ image circle

Two filter wheels (ND and CC)

Includes a newly developed large 4.4K image sensor. Sampling exceeding 4K is used to achieve a resolution of 2000 TV lines

F10 (60 Hz)/F11 (50 Hz) sensitivity in High Sens. mode

Supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) *1 image acquisition and outputs SDR *2 while acquiring HDR

Multi-formats: MOV (4K/HD) and P2 MXF *3 (HD only)

New HEVC Codec 100 Mbps mode for ENG (4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit)

4:2:2 10-bit recording: 4K up to 30p/25p and HD up to 60p/50p (H.264/AVC, AVC-Intra and AVC-LongG)

Four-channel 24-bit LPCM audio recording

The express P2 card offers ultra high speed offloading

Lower running cost media: microP2 card/SDXC memory card

Lightweight: 7.5 lbs./3.4kg (body only) and excellent weight balance

Offers the Direct Streaming function compatible with RTSP, RTMP and RTMPS *4

4K 60p/50p 4:2:2 10-bit output via 12G-SDI out and HDMI out

Newly developed built-in LCD monitor of HD720p resolution with touch panel function

Newly developed High-contrast monochrome OLED display for the timecode and audio level indicator

Includes various network connections: Gigabit Ethernet with locking connector, wireless LAN (option) and USB 3.0 connector

NDI|HX compatibility (requires license purchase) *5

Wireless remote from a ROP App (iOS/Android) *6

Offering many of the features and formats of the AG-CX350, the AJ-CX4000 shoulder-mount also shares key imaging features with Panasonic’s AK-UC4000 flagship studio camera system. Like the AK-UC4000, the AJ-CX4000 is equipped with a large-sized 4.4K image sensor that facilitates ultra-high-definition resolution (horizontal, 2000 TV lines), high sensitivity, low noise, and a wide dynamic range. Also common with the studio camera system is LSSIEL technology, allowing a 2/3 lens to be used without an external adapter, with the internal lens specially designed for large sensors.

The AJ-CX4000 features HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) for recording of HDR (High Dynamic Range) video in compliance with BT.2100 and BT.2020 standards and is equipped with such HLG recording assist functions as SDR Monitoring Gamma, HDR/SDR Parallel Output, VF/LCD HDR/SDR Selector and eight-mode Gamma selection.

The AJ-CX4000 has a fast, connected workflow, including RTMPS and RTSP for live streaming and NDI/HX* for live production. In addition, its HEVC codec offers extended recording with 4K/10-bit high image quality, all while keeping bitrate and storage size low. The AJ-CX4000 records MOV files that are highly compatible and easy to use. This file format is the same as that used on the AG-CX350 and Panasonic’s AU-EVA1 compact cinema camera, and supports long file names with up to 20 characters, allowing recorded video clips to be easily managed. The AJ-CX4000 also supports the MXF P2 file format for broadcasting, enabling AVC-Intra or AVC-LongG HD recording with fast, reliable expressP2 cards, cost-effective microP2 cards, or low-cost SDXC memory cards.

The camera supports high-quality 24-bit/48 kHz four-channel digital audio recording. The audio source for each channel can be selected, choosing from mic-in, line-in, and wireless receiver. A LAN terminal with a lock mechanism is provided, enabling IP remote control. The AJ-CX4000’s NDI|HX mode allows video transmission and camera control via IP connection, without using an external converter. When connected to a system configured with Panasonic’s AV-HLC100 Live Production Center and HN/UN series PTZ integrated cameras, the AJ-CX4000 realizes end-to-end live video production as well as web distribution.

The standard 12G-SDI output terminal delivers high-image-quality UHD 60p (50p) 10-bit 4:2:2 output. Also provided are XLR audio input (2CH) terminals compatible with +48-V phantom power supply, as well as HDMI OUT, TC IN/TC OUT, GENLOCK IN, USB3.0 (DEVICE) and USB2.0 (HOST, wireless module) terminals.

The AJ-CX4000 can be controlled remotely and wirelessly using the tablet/smartphone app “CX ROP” (downloadable for free from the App Store** or Google Play), allowing the user to display camera information and change camera settings. The CX ROP provides a wealth of remote functions for output signal selection, USER button setting, REC S/S and many others. The app can also be used to select which camera to control from up to eight cameras in the CX Series.

The camera’s standard 3.5-type color LCD with approximately 2.76 M pixels allows for high-definition color monitoring, with a touch panel enabling easy operation. The 2.4-type black-and-white organic EL display offers high brightness and clearly shows the status information—such as the timecode and audio input level–even in outdoor environments.

The AJ-CX4000’s shooting assist functions encompass: two optical filters, ND and CC, with four positions each; Chromatic Aberration Compensation; Dynamic Range Stretch; Advanced Flash Band Compensation; 2x/3x/4x digital zoom boost; Focus Assists–“Expand”, “Peaking” and “Focus Square”; Shockless Automatic White Balance (AWB); simplified WFM/Vectorscope display on LCD and VF; High-Brightness Zebra Display; Y-GET to measure brightness at center and display numerical data; Lens Files to store settings for interchangeable lenses; Setup Files; Mode Check to display a list of the camera settings on VF and LCD; Rec Check; and five assignable User Buttons.

