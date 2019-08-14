Smartphone gimbals are great, but either they are small and flimsy or big and cumbersome to carry around. DJI found the solution, with the foldable Osmo Mobile 3.

Weighing just 405 g, with dimensions of 157 x 130 x 46mm when folded, the Osmo Mobile 3 is unlike other gimbals, as it is a convenient smartphone stabilizer that is smaller and easy to take anywhere than even the previous model, Osmo Mobile 2. Not just that, DJI says that thanks to its intelligent design, Osmo Mobile 3 is comfortable to hold even for long periods of time. Furthermore, it is compatible with more devices and can be used to charge your mobile phones.

The Osmo Mobile 3 is the culmination of DJI’s technology packaged into a thoughtful design. Presented as the most travel-friendly Osmo Mobile to date, Osmo Mobile 3 is the ideal lightweight companion for all of life’s adventures. DJI says that “users can capture ultra-steady video footage and unique content using intelligent features programmed into the latest version of the DJI Mimo app. An intuitive design meets functionality with Osmo Mobile 3, featuring simplified operation and adjustments.”

Back to the drawing board

“When we began designing Osmo Mobile 3, we went back to the drawing board with the goal of creating a portable yet intuitive product that uses the latest DJI technology,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager. “We are excited to introduce DJI’s first gimbal with a folding design and hope it inspires our customers to imagine new ways of recording content with their mobile phones.”

A normal smartphone gimbal takes a lot of space in a backpack, but the Osmo Mobile 3 changes that completely, as its foldable design makes it highly portable. This ultra-compact mobile phone stabilizer reimagines the Osmo Mobile concept with a completely new design as well as locking mechanisms to ensure effortless transportation when on the go. With the ability to quickly unfold and mount a mobile phone, plus 15 hours of battery, users are sure to never miss life’s most memorable moments.

Foldable and with new features

The Osmo Mobile 3 is not only foldable. Thanks to convenient buttons on the handle, users can control the gimbal’s movement and access useful features with ease and using just one hand. Quick Roll rotates the orientation from portrait to landscape by pressing the Mode (M) button twice without the need to remove the mobile device. The redesigned form no longer obstructs the charging and audio ports, allowing for easy connection to charge the device or use external mics, if you want to have more control over recorded sound.

A trigger helps maneuver the gimbal by locking orientation, rotating the gimbal for selfies, and even re-centering when tracking a subject. By using ActiveTrack, users can tap the trigger once, and Osmo Mobile 3 will begin tracking while keeping the subject centered within the frame. Zoom in and out with the dedicated zoom slider on the side of the stabilizer without needing to touch the screen of the mobile device, making content capturing less complicated. Additionally, users have the option to customize zoom speed based on personal preference.

More control with the DJI Mimo app

Osmo Mobile 3 uses the advanced DJI Mimo app and offers fun and creative preprogrammed modes. Connect to the device with Bluetooth 5.0 and take advantage of these features:

Story Mode: Bring creative editing to your video with a host of preset music, video transitions, and filters. Choose one of 13 fun templates and Mimo will handle the camera movement for you. After shooting, Mimo automatically generates your very own professionally edited short video, ready to be shared.

Gesture Control: Easily snap a selfie without pressing any buttons. Once Gesture Control is enabled, show a “peace sign” or put up your palm and Osmo Mobile 3 will begin a photo timer countdown.

Sport Mode: Similar to the useful feature from the DJI Ronin series, Sport mode increases the response speed of the device to keep up when shooting fast-moving scenes.

ActiveTrack 3.0: DJI’s image recognition and deep learning algorithms allow Osmo Mobile 3 to recognize and follow subjects of your choice, perfect for capturing family moments easily with a tap.

TimeLapse & MotionLapse: If you’re looking to turn minutes into seconds, Timelapse is perfect for capturing unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you, while Motionlapse adds the dynamic element of movement to your Timelapse by setting points for the camera to move to.

HyperLapse: Take the appealing visuals from Timelapse and add movement by manually moving Osmo Mobile 3 with you. Additionally, HyperLapse not only supports real-time Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) but also ActiveTrack 3.0.

Panorama: Get a wider perspective with panorama mode. Users can choose between 3×3 and 180° panorama modes.

Slow Motion: Slow down the world around you with 4X or 8X Slow Motion.

Osmo Mobile 3 is available for purchase from the DJI store and retail partners around the world. Osmo Mobile 3 is available in two packages starting at $119 for the standard version which includes Osmo Mobile 3, a wrist strap, storage pouch and anti-slip pads or $139 for the Osmo Mobile 3 combo which includes all the components of the standard version along with the Osmo Grip Tripod and the Osmo Carrying Case.

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now