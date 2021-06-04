The new flagship gaming GPU to the GeForce RTX family, the RTX 3080 Ti is available worldwide by now, starting at $1,199, with the RTX 3070 Ti available next week, starting at $599.

NVIDIA RTX graphic cards are not just for gamers, they are perfect for creators, too. The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti promise unsurpassed performance and massive time savings.

The message could not be clear: from hours to minutes with new rendering powerhouses: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti. The company announced at Computex 2021 that content creators are getting a slew of new tools in their creative arsenal, with the introduction of the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti GPUs, said to deliver massive time savings for freelancers and creatives specializing in video editing, 3D animation or architectural visualization.

Powered by the Ampere architecture, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers an incredible leap in performance and fidelity with acclaimed features such as ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS performance-boosting AI, NVIDIA Reflex latency-reduction, NVIDIA Broadcast streaming features and additional memory that allows it to speed through the most popular creator applications as well.

“With RTX such a huge success, gamers and creators will be thrilled with the performance and features the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti offers,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the GeForce business unit at NVIDIA. “As the new flagship to the RTX family, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the ultimate upgrade for GPU enthusiasts of any generation.”

Numbers show how technology has evolved

Whether you like it or not, gaming has been the key reason for the development of more powerful graphics cards. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a gaming powerhouse that also brings lower latency for better responsiveness and a competitive edge to the games millions of people are playing today. For gamers still rocking the well-loved GTX 1080 Ti, the RTX 3080 Ti is 2x faster in traditional rasterization and much faster with ray tracing and other cutting-edge gaming features enabled.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is just as impressive in its price class, delivering 1.5x more performance over the GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and 2x the frames per second over the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, which launched in 2017. The number are important to show how technology has evolved, and they also apply to content creation, as the world’s 45 million-plus creative professionals demand more from their hardware than ever. That’s why the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs deliver amped up levels of creative performance as well.

Backed by the NVIDIA Studio platform and powered with 12GB of GDDR6X memory for creative applications, RTX is accelerating the No. 1 photography application — Adobe Photoshop; the No. 1 video editing application — Adobe Premiere Pro; the No. 1 broadcast application — OBS; and every major 3D renderer. There are now over 70 content creation applications that support RTX-accelerated ray tracing, DLSS or AI features.

High-end video editing

The 3080 Ti shines in heavy-rendering workloads, where it can make full use of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, including second-generation RT Cores and third generation Tensor Cores, as well as performance gains from NVIDIA DLSS, to get the job done fast. And it’s ideal for high-end video editing, especially 8K HDR RAW footage.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is also an option if you’re on a budget: it turbocharges the popular RTX 3070 by giving it more CUDA cores and super-speedy GDDR6 video memory. Content creators will enjoy faster texture loading times, making the 3070 Ti a great choice for 3D rendering and video editing with up to 6K HDR RAW footage, according to the company.

Now, the only problem you may have with the new cards is finding them! Despite all the promises made by the company, the launch of the original RTX 30 series was a disaster, so be prepared to, probably, have to wait for weeks, maybe months, before getting your hands in one of these cards!

More NVIDIA Studio laptops

The company also used Computex 2021 to announce that more NVIDIA Studio laptops powered by the latest GeForce RTX 30 Series and NVIDIA RTX Professional GPUs, and the latest 11th Gen Intel mobile processors are available, a trend ProVideo Coalition has covered. HP, Acer and MSI are offering new laptops powered by the latest GPUs.

HP’s refreshed Envy 15 and Envy 14 feature elegant designs and fantastic, color-calibrated displays. For students and commuters, the Envy 14 packs the power of NVIDIA Studio in an ultra-portable creator laptop, powered with a GeForce RTX 3050 or 3050 Ti GPU. For creators who want more power, the Envy 15, which can include up to a GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, is perfect for video editing thanks to its larger display and video memory.

Acer is updating the ConceptD creator lineup with the new ConceptD 3 Ezel, the all-metal ConceptD 5 laptop and the ConceptD 7 Ezel flagship. The ConceptD 7 Ezel features up to a GeForce RTX 3080 and the Pro model up to an NVIDIA RTX A5000 Laptop GPU, and Acer’s patented adjustable 15.6-inch 4K PANTONE-validated touchscreen display. The lineup has a wide selection of GPU options for any type of creator, ranging from the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti up to RTX 3080, and with options for professional GPUs such as the NVIDIA RTX A5000.

The MSI Creator Z16

MSI’s Creator Z16, Creator 17, WS66 and WS76 units have joined the NVIDIA Studio program. The Creator Z16 is an elegant and premium laptop powered by a GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. It sports a striking postmodern design with a True Pixel display with QHD+ resolution, DCI-P3 100 percent color gamut, factory-calibrated Delta-E <2 out of the box accuracy.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should be available by now 3 starting at $1,199, with the RTX 3070 Ti available on June 10 starting at $599. Both GPUs will be available for purchase as custom boards — including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models — from leading add-in card providers, including ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, GIGABYTE, Inno3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, Zotac and other regional providers around the world.

Limited-edition NVIDIA Founders Edition boards will also be available. Look for GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs at major retailers and etailers, as well as in gaming systems from major manufacturers and leading system builders worldwide.