New NVIDIA Studio laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Gigabyte, MSI and Razer were announced this month as part of the record-breaking GeForce laptop launch.

New GeForce RTX gaming and Studio laptop models are now available, more than 140, including new RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti models, some bringing Studio laptops to the mainstream.

Both AMD and NVIDIA are in a race for the fastest, more powerful graphic cards… and your money. NVIDIA has just made its move, with the introduction of NVIDIA Studio laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Gigabyte, MSI and Razer. The new Studio laptops are powered by GeForce RTX 30 Series and NVIDIA RTX professional laptop GPUs, including designs with the new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 laptop GPUs, and the latest 11th Gen Intel mobile processors.

The invitation from NVIDIA is clear: create in record time using the new solutions. With the latest NVIDIA Ampere architecture, Studio laptops accelerate creative workflows with real-time ray tracing, AI and dedicated video acceleration. Creative apps run faster than ever, taking full advantage of new AI features that save time and enable all creators to apply effects that previously were limited to the most seasoned experts.

Thirteen new Studio laptops were introduced this time, including:

Nine new models from Dell: The professional-grade Precision 5560, 5760, 7560 and 7760, creator dream team XPS 15 and XPS 17, redesigned Inspiron 15 Plus and 16 Inspiron Plus, and the ready for small business Vostro 7510. The Dell Precision 5560 and XPS 15 debut with elegant, thin, world-class designs featuring creator-grade panels.

HP debuts the updated ZBook Studio G8, the world’s most powerful laptop of its size, featuring an incredible DreamColor display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a wide array of configuration options including GeForce RTX 3080 16GB and NVIDIA RTX A5000 laptop GPUs.

Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 5i Pro, with a factory-calibrated, 100 percent sRGB panel, available in 14 and 16-inch configurations with RTX 3050, as well as the ThinkBook 16p, powered by an RTX 3060.

Gigabyte, MSI and Razer also refreshed their Studio laptops, originally launched earlier this year, with new Intel 11th Gen CPUs, including the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED and 17 HDR, MSI Creator 15 and Razer Blade 15.

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 Studio laptops are perfect for graphic designers, photographers and video editors, bringing high performance and affordable Studio laptops to artists and students, says NVIDIA. The new line of NVIDIA Studio laptops introduces a wider range of options, making finding the perfect system easier than ever.

Creative aficionados that are into photography, graphic design or video editing can do more, faster, with new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and 3050 laptops, and RTX A2000 professional laptops. They introduce AI acceleration, best-in-class video hardware encoding and GPU acceleration in hundreds of apps. With reduced power consumption and 14-inch designs as thin as 16mm, they bring RTX to the mainstream, making them perfect for students and creators on the go.

Advanced creators can step up to laptops powered by GeForce RTX 3070 and 3060 laptop GPUs or NVIDIA RTX A4000 and A3000 professional GPUs. They offer greater performance in up to 6K video editing and 3D rendering, providing great value in elegant Max-Q designs that can be paired with 1440p displays, widely available in laptops for the first time.

Expert creators will enjoy the power provided by the GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU, available in two variants, with 8GB or 16GB of video memory, or the NVIDIA RTX A5000 professional GPU, with 16GB of video memory. The additional memory is perfect for working with large 3D assets or editing 8K HDR RAW videos. At 16GB, these laptops provide creators working across multiple apps with plenty of memory to ensure these apps run smoothly.

Support for top creative apps

The laptops are powered by third-generation Max-Q technologies. Dynamic Boost 2.0 intelligently shifts power between the GPU, GPU memory and CPU to accelerate apps, improving battery life. WhisperMode 2.0 controls the acoustic volume for the laptop, using AI-powered algorithms to dynamically manage the CPU, GPU and fan speeds to deliver quieter acoustics. For 3D artists, NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 utilizes dedicated AI processors on RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores to boost frame rates in real-time 3D applications such as D5 Render, Unreal Engine 4 and NVIDIA Omniverse.

The Studio ecosystem is flush with support for top creative apps. In total, more than 60 have RTX-specific benefits. Here are some:

GeForce RTX 30 Series and NVIDIA RTX professional Studio laptops save time (and money) by enabling creators to complete creative tasks faster.

Video specialists can expect to edit 3.1x faster in Adobe Premiere Pro on Studio laptops with an RTX 3050 Ti, and 3.9x faster with a RTX 3060, compared to CPU alone.

Studio laptops shave hours off a single project by reducing time in playback, unlocking GPU-accelerated effects in real-time video editing and frame rendering, and faster exports with NVIDIA encoding.

Color grading in Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve, and editing using features such as face refinement and optical flow, is 6.8x faster with an RTX 3050 Ti than on CPU alone.

Edits that took 14 minutes with RTX 3060 would have taken 2 hours with just the CPU.

3D artists working with Blender who are equipped with a laptop featuring a GeForce RTX 3080-powered system can render an astonishing 24x faster than CPU alone.

A heavy scene that would take 1 hour to render on a Macbook Pro 16 only takes 8 minutes to render on an RTX 3080.

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom completes Enhance Details on RAW photos 3.7x faster with an RTX 3050 Ti, compared to an 11th Gen Intel i7 CPU, while Adobe Illustrator users can zoom and pan canvases twice as fast with an RTX 3050.

Regardless of your creative field, Studio laptops with GeForce RTX 30 Series and RTX professional laptop GPUs will speed up your workflow, says NVIDIA. Starting at $799, GeForce RTX 3050 laptops add immersive ray tracing to the latest games, accelerate performance by up to 2x with NVIDIA DLSS, and increase the speed of video editing by up to 7x vs. a CPU. Compared to GeForce GTX 10 Series laptops, DLSS and the company’s latest innovations can deliver an astonishing 4x boost in games, and up to 2.5x in video editing applications, making your gaming better and your content creation far faster.