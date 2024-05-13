In the previous installment of this series, we discussed selecting a chassis for your upcoming PC build. Now, it is crucial to focus on choosing the appropriate CPU and GPU, as these components will determine the type of motherboard required for your build.

The processor and graphics card are essential components of any computer build. Investing in the highest quality components that fit within your budget will ensure that your computer lasts longer and is easily upgradeable.

While all components in a new computer build are essential, two stand out as crucial in determining the computer’s capabilities: the CPU and GPU. The motherboard also plays a vital role as the foundation upon which all other components operate and connect. However, the processor and graphics card are paramount in creating a computer that meets your current requirements and has the potential for future upgrades to ensure longevity.

When considering building a new computer, it may be tempting to opt for cheaper components or older generation CPUs and GPUs in order to save money. However, investing in the latest technology for your build is a wise decision if you have the means to do so. By choosing wisely, a new computer built with the latest tech will not only provide better performance but also have a longer lifespan compared to a cheaper alternative.

One of the key advantages of constructing your own computer rather than purchasing a pre-built PC is the ability to not only save money but also customize it with the exact components you desire for your ideal setup, without any compromises. This approach has been my guiding principle since I assembled my first computer, many years ago. It is the reason why I am still using an aging Intel Core i7-4770 processor, based on the Haswell architecture from 2013, as a functional machine in 2024.

Custom-built computers last longer

Despite its age, this CPU has proven to be reliable and efficient. Paired, for a while, with a RTX 2070 graphics card released in 2018, it now works seamlessly with a “very old” – from 2016 – GTX 1060 card. This setup serves as a dependable backup system for tasks such as email correspondence, writing, light photo editing, and even Virtual Reality experiences. The longevity and adaptability of this custom-built computer showcase the benefits of taking a personalized approach to technology.

Building your own computers offers the advantage of being able to easily swap out components as needed. This is why the RTX 2070 I’ve used recently with the Intel Core i7-4770 is now going back to work with the i7 9700K photo and video editing build from 2019. After acquiring an RTX 3080, I paired it with the i7 9700K until early last year, when the RTX 4090 became available. The RTX 3080 was then used on a new PC build for my older son, and the RTX 4090 paired with the i7 9700K. The new Nvidia GPU is now being transitioned to a new build, with a more powerful CPU that will complement the graphics card effectively. While this may seem complex, experimenting with these components can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience once you become accustomed to it.

My decision to invest in the i7 9700K has proven to be a wise one, as even five years later, my machine remains a powerhouse of performance. It continues to serve me well alongside my new build, which boasts the latest Intel i7-14700K processor and a powerful GPU. This setup allows me to tackle more demanding tasks, while my trusty i7 9700K remains my go-to platform for daily work.

Building your own PC: nothing goes to waste

It’s remarkable to think that my aging Intel Core i7-4770, which is over a decade old, still powers one of my computers for VR experiences. This longevity gives me confidence that the i7-14700K will also stand the test of time. After all, the i7 9700K has already proven its durability over the past five years.

The aforementioned notes underscore the significance of carefully selecting hardware for your build. While it may entail additional costs upfront, the longevity of my computers proves them to be a worthwhile investment. Furthermore, constructing your own machines enables you to interchange components across builds, a crucial aspect of the entire process. This ensures that nothing goes to waste and maximizes the efficiency of each build.

The GPU choice for this new build is straightforward: I already possess an RTX 4090, so it is logical to pair it with the most powerful CPU on the market. While the i9-14900K is the top-of-the-line option, I have chosen to follow the same strategy as I did with the i7 9700K and opt for the second-best alternative. This decision is based on the fact that the second-best CPU typically offers similar performance to the top-of-the-line model at a lower cost.

Why I opted for the i7-14700K

The i7-14700K was the standout performer at Intel’s recent launch of its 14th generation of CPUs, which some experts argue is essentially a rebranded version of the 13th generation. This CPU distinguished itself from the i7-13700K by showcasing some performance improvements, but what made me pick it was the price, as it wasn’t much different from the 13th generation version. Why not get some extra cores and performance for a few extra dollars?

The Intel Core i7-14700K boasts a total of 20 CPU cores, consisting of eight high-performance P-cores and twelve efficient E-cores. This configuration offers four additional E-cores compared to the 13700K model, all at a similar price point. The decision between the two is clear. This CPU presents an enticing upgrade option for older LGA 1700 systems. However, in my particular situation, the upgrade necessitated the purchase of an entirely new system, as the i7-14700K is not compatible with the Z390 motherboard utilized by my previous i7 9700K setup. Nevertheless, the primary objective was to build a new PC.

Some may wonder why I chose to invest in a CPU and system, specifically the LGA 1700, which will not receive further updates as Intel transitions to a new architecture with faster CPUs that utilize more AI and require new motherboards. Despite the allure of these advancements, I made the decision not to wait an entire year for the new processors (this PC was built last January, as a late Christmas gift to myself…), which are slated to launch by the end of 2024. I am skeptical that the speed of the new CPU alone justifies delaying my purchase. I have witnessed too many individuals endlessly waiting for the “next big thing,” only to pass away before its arrival.