News

Nikon shows pancake lens and portrait prime at CES 2023

Nikon show pancake lens and portrait prime at CES 2023

Nikon announced at CES 2023, in Las Vegas, the development of two new lenses for full-frame (FX-format) Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras.

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
January 5, 2023
Comment

Nikon show pancake lens and portrait prime at CES 2023At the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023, Nikon is displaying two new lenses being developed: the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, and the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8.

Nikon announced the development of the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a fast mid-telephoto prime lens, and the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, a slim wide-angle prime lens, for full-frame (FX-format) Nikon Z series mirrorless camera right before CES and now attendees of the show can see the two new lenses in display at Nikon’s booth (Central Hall #17914), at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023.

Nikon show pancake lens and portrait prime at CES 2023The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S is part of the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lens series, and realizes both superior rendering performance and large, beautiful bokeh. It expands possibilities for users capturing portraits in areas such as weddings and fashion. The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 achieves outstanding slimness and lightness, as well as high rendering performance, making it an ideal lens for advanced amateur photographers who take their camera everywhere so as not to miss a moment.

Nikon aims to expand imaging expression

The S-Line is a grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that demonstrate outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control.

Nikon shows pancake lens and portrait prime at CES 2023 3The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 achieves outstanding slimness and lightness, as well as high rendering performance, making it an ideal lens for advanced amateur photographers who take their camera everywhere so as not to miss a moment.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
CES 2023 nikon Nikon Z

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like