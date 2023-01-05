Nikon announced at CES 2023, in Las Vegas, the development of two new lenses for full-frame (FX-format) Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras.

Nikon announced the development of the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a fast mid-telephoto prime lens, and the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, a slim wide-angle prime lens, for full-frame (FX-format) Nikon Z series mirrorless camera right before CES and now attendees of the show can see the two new lenses in display at Nikon’s booth (Central Hall #17914), at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023.

The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S is part of the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lens series, and realizes both superior rendering performance and large, beautiful bokeh. It expands possibilities for users capturing portraits in areas such as weddings and fashion. The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 achieves outstanding slimness and lightness, as well as high rendering performance, making it an ideal lens for advanced amateur photographers who take their camera everywhere so as not to miss a moment.

The S-Line is a grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that demonstrate outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.