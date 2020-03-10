fbpx
Nikon D780 Updated With N-Log 3D LUT

Profile Picture Brian Hallett March 10, 2020

Nikon released a new software update for the Nikon D780. The Nikon D780 now has N-Log 3D LUT, which is a 3D lookup table developed by Nikon for use when color grading movie footage shot with N-Log gamma. The update specifically adds an N-Log–compatible “cube”-format 3D LUT file for the D780.

You can download the update to the Nikon D780 here: https://downloadcenter.nikonimglib.com/en/download/sw/168.html

nikon_d780_dslr_camera_1578350786_1538572About Nikon D780

The Nikon D780 is a versatile DSLR great for both photography and video. Featuring a 24.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor, high-resolution stills and UHD video recording is possible, and the sensor features a BSI design for heightened clarity and reduced noise levels to suit working in a variety of lighting conditions. This sensor also enables a wide sensitivity range from ISO 100-51200, which can be expanded to ISO 50-204800, along with a quick 7 fps shooting rate with the viewfinder or 12 fps in live view. This sensor also permits UHD 4K video recording up to 30 fps using either full-frame or cropped areas. Full HD recording up to 120 fps is available, too, along with integrated N-Log Gamma and HLG settings for refined color control.

Complementing the imaging, when working with the viewfinder, a 51-point phase-detection autofocus system is available, which includes 15 cross-type points for greater accuracy in low-light conditions. When working in live view or recording video, a 273-point Hybrid AF system is used that blends on-sensor phase-detection points and a contrast-detection system for quick performance and excellent subject tracking, including support for Eye-Detection AF.

At its core, the D780 relies on the familiarity and tradition of a DSLR, including a 0.7x-magnification pentaprism optical viewfinder, along with a large 3.2″ 2.36m-dot tilting touchscreen LCD. Dual UHS-II SD memory card slots offer flexible storage and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth also enable wireless file transferring along with remote camera control from a mobile device.

Nikon D780 Key Features

  • 24.5MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor
  • EXPEED 6 Image Processing Engine
  • UHD 4K30 Video; N-Log & 10-Bit HDMI Out
  • Multi-CAM 3500 II 51-Point AF System

1578350815_img_1299266


Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from Network broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. Check out his reel at hallett-brian.com

