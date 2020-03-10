Nikon D780 Updated With N-Log 3D LUT

Nikon released a new software update for the Nikon D780. The Nikon D780 now has N-Log 3D LUT, which is a 3D lookup table developed by Nikon for use when color grading movie footage shot with N-Log gamma. The update specifically adds an N-Log–compatible “cube”-format 3D LUT file for the D780.

You can download the update to the Nikon D780 here: https://downloadcenter.nikonimglib.com/en/download/sw/168.html

About Nikon D780

The Nikon D780 is a versatile DSLR great for both photography and video. Featuring a 24.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor, high-resolution stills and UHD video recording is possible, and the sensor features a BSI design for heightened clarity and reduced noise levels to suit working in a variety of lighting conditions. This sensor also enables a wide sensitivity range from ISO 100-51200, which can be expanded to ISO 50-204800, along with a quick 7 fps shooting rate with the viewfinder or 12 fps in live view. This sensor also permits UHD 4K video recording up to 30 fps using either full-frame or cropped areas. Full HD recording up to 120 fps is available, too, along with integrated N-Log Gamma and HLG settings for refined color control.

Complementing the imaging, when working with the viewfinder, a 51-point phase-detection autofocus system is available, which includes 15 cross-type points for greater accuracy in low-light conditions. When working in live view or recording video, a 273-point Hybrid AF system is used that blends on-sensor phase-detection points and a contrast-detection system for quick performance and excellent subject tracking, including support for Eye-Detection AF.

At its core, the D780 relies on the familiarity and tradition of a DSLR, including a 0.7x-magnification pentaprism optical viewfinder, along with a large 3.2″ 2.36m-dot tilting touchscreen LCD. Dual UHS-II SD memory card slots offer flexible storage and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth also enable wireless file transferring along with remote camera control from a mobile device.

Nikon D780 Key Features

24.5MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 6 Image Processing Engine

UHD 4K30 Video; N-Log & 10-Bit HDMI Out

Multi-CAM 3500 II 51-Point AF System

