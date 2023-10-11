A new lens from Nikon, the NIKKOR Z 600MM F/6.3 VR S is introduced under the three “P” mantra: PORTABLE, POWERFUL & PREMIUM.

Nikon Inc. announced another super-telephoto lens, the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S, the lightest 600mm prime in its class, which opens the possibility of handheld shooting at extreme distances.

The latest S-Line prime lens is the newest addition to Nikon’s extremely popular lineup of PF lenses that deliver big reach in a surprisingly small and lightweight package. Wildlife, aviation and motorsport shooters need spontaneous versatility, fast precise focus, and a lens that won’t compromise image quality. The answer from Nikon is this lens: the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S is an S-Line super-telephoto prime lens that is made to be easily handheld.

The company says that users can leave the monopod at home, since it is the lightest in its class (among f/6.3 and faster interchangeable lenses for full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras including those with a focal length of 600 mm, available as of October 11th 2023. Statement based on Nikon research), and offers superior optical performance and portability with a total length of only 11in (278mm) and approx. weight of 1,390g (3lbs). Furthermore, the lens is designed so that its center of gravity is positioned closer to the body side, offering optimal balance. This also makes the NIKKOR Z 600mm an ideal lens for panning in situations that require lens control and stability, such as automotive racing, or fast-moving subjects like wild birds in flight.

According to Nikon, the use of the Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element contributes to a significantly smaller overall size and weight, reducing the need for a tripod. With advanced AF and VR performance as well as S-Line superior rendering quality, the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S gives users the confidence to get tack-sharp images of fast-moving subjects from a distance.

Here is some more information about the new telephoto lens as shared by Nikon.

Primary features of the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S:

Hand-held shooting is made possible with a total length of approximately 11 in (278mm) and weight of approximately 1,390g (3lbs), the lightest in its class.

Chromatic aberration is significantly reduced with the adoption of PF and ED glass elements. In addition, the adoption of an SR lens element controls short-wavelength light, the effects of which are difficult to correct, achieving highly precise chromatic aberration compensation.

Nikon’s original Nano Crystal Coat has been adopted to effectively reduce ghost and flare.

By using the Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4× or Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0× the telephoto range can be expanded to 840mm or 1200mm respectively, while taking advantage of the lens’ AF and VR performance to realize superior sharpness and clarity.

Equipped with Normal VR mode, which demonstrates superior 5.5-stop stabilization, as well as Sport VR mode, which stabilizes the viewfinder display with continuous shooting, making it easier to track rapidly moving subjects.

When paired with a compatible body, Synchro VR can be activated to achieve up to 6.0-stop stabilization by combining in-camera VR and lens VR.

Adoption of a stepping motor (STM) ensures fast and quiet autofocusing.

Superior dust- and drip-resistant performance is supported, and excellent anti-fouling performance is achieved through the adoption of fluorine coat.

Equipped with four lens Fn2 buttons and one lens Fn button that can be customized and assigned to a wide variety of functions.

Equipped with a memory recall function that instantly recalls a focus position stored in advance by pressing the button to which the function has been assigned.

A design that takes video recording into consideration with quiet operation and stable exposure, as well as functions including focus-breathing suppression that effectively reduces shifting of the angle of view with focusing.

The new NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S will be available in late October for a suggested retail price of $4799.95. Follow the link for more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras.