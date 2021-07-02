Whether you are a photographer, audiophile, cinephile, gamer or cinematographer, the Sony Xperia 1 III phone, the next generation of the Xperia 1 flagship series, has something for you.

With the world’s first 4K HDR OLED refresh rate display, the world’s first variable smartphone telephoto lens with a Dual PD Sensor will be available next August.

The new 5G capable model from Sony, Xperia 1 III, which ProVideo Coalition presented to its readers last April, along with the Xperia 5 III, is now available for pre-sales and will ship to customers August 19, 2021, unlocked, from Sony authorized retailers at a suggested retail price of $1,299.99 USD.

Orders placed by September 26, 2021 will receive the WF-1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling earbuds (a $230.00 value) and 43,200 Call of Duty: Mobile CP Points (a $540.00 value). Xperia 1 III will be available in Frosted Black and Frosted Purple and will ship with Android 11. Xperia 1 III in Frosted Purple will be available exclusively on electronics.sony.com.

The Xperia 1 III smartphone provides a rich collection of integrated features that connect the Xperia community with some of the most advanced technologies across Sony’s entire suite of consumer electronics products. Whether you are a photographer, audiophile, cinephile, gamer or cinematographer, the next generation of the Xperia 1 flagship series will deliver a user experience that is unlike any other smartphone in market today. Here are some key features that are important for photograpers and videographers as well as cinephiles.

World´s first smartphone with a Variable telephoto lens paired with a Dual PD sensor

Real-time Eye AF, Real-time Tracking and fast, accurate continuous AF across all lenses

20fps Burst Mode with low light noise reduction powered by BIONZ X

Brand new AI (artificial intelligence) super resolution zoom technology

Updated Photography Pro feature – now equipped with ‘Basic Mode’

World’s first smartphone with a 4K HDR 120Hz Refresh rate display crafted from Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP65/68 water resistance and protection against dust.

Evolved Full-stage stereo speakers, 40 percent louder than previous model.

World’s first smartphone to reproduce 360 Reality Audio in the speakers, as the recording artist intended it to be heard.

Addition of brand new 360 Spatial sound – for up-mixing stereo music into an immersive audio experience

5G and Wi-Fi connectivity with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform

Improved battery life (4500mAh) and the ability to charge up to 50% of capacity in 30 minutes with the kitted 30W charger – in addition to a newly extended battery life of up to three years.

Professional Technology from Alpha Brand Cameras

Co-developed with the engineers behind the Sony Alpha brand cameras that are renowned for their industry-leading autofocus technology. Learn more about additional advanced imaging features in the Xperia 1 III:

Four focal lengths in photo and video recording – 16mm, 24mm, 70mm and 105mm

ZEISS T* coating contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections

A new AI super resolution zoom, ensuring precision is not compromised

Manual controls over select settings

Basic Mode’ feature in Photography Pro

The latest Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye

Transporting Cinephiles to the Big Screen

This new flagship model is a true cinephile’s dream. Xperia 1 III features a larger than life 6.5” 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz Refresh rate. Whether on the go or in the comfort of home, users are transported into a uniquely immersive viewing experience, allowing them to lose themselves in their favorite movies or TV shows. The viewer’s entertainment experienced is further enhanced by the following features:

10-bit equivalent displays (8-bit with 2-bit smoothing)

More contrast, color and clarity

BRAVIA HDR remastering technology

Dolby Atmos sound tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment

Create Movies like the Professionals

Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta” enables more creative choices for engaging storytelling such as dramatic 5x slow-motion in 4K HDR 120fps. In addition, Xperia 1 III offers:

Ability to record in 21:9 ratio at 24/25/30/60fps

Eight different Look color management pre-sets

Sony’s unique Intelligent wind filter technology

Various UI improvements designed specifically with movie makers in mind

Audio Playback as the Recording Artist Intended

Xperia 1 III allows listeners to immerse themselves in sound that is so authentic, it can feel like they are at a live concert or with the artist recording in a studio.

Three months of TIDAL Hi-Fi free for new TIDAL subscribers, including the 360 Reality Audio experience, when they buy an Xperia 1 III

Full-stage stereo speakers

5mm audio jack

DSEE Ultimate which enhances the quality of digital music using Sony AI technology

All the Speed you Need

The next generation of Xperia raises the bar for smartphone performance thanks to the Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU enabling up to 25 percent higher performance and Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU delivering 35 percent faster graphic rendering than the previous generation.