Sony Electronics announced the launch of mobile motion capture system “mocopi” in the U.S. market, expanding the tools available for full-body motion capture with iOS and Android smartphones.

With only six small, lightweight sensors that provide studio-free, full-body motion capture experience, Sony’s “mocopi” lets creators pursue their creative visions.

Welcome to the mobile motion capture revolution. With “mocopi” you can capture your full-body motion anywhere you want with only six comfortable, light-weight sensors. That’s what “mocopi” does. Sony announced the launch of mobile motion capture system in the U.S. market and added that the product is now available for pre-order for approximately $449.00 and will ship to customers starting July 14, 2023. The mobile motion capture system “mocopi” will be available exclusively at https://electronics.sony.com/more/mocopi/all-mocopi/p/qmss1-uscx .

With its six small and lightweight sensors and a dedicated smartphone app available for iOS and Android, enables full-body motion tracking using Sony’s proprietary technologies. Creators can capture their motion data or video of their avatars in motion with the mobile app or send motion data to compatible third-party software in real time, providing users with a new way to interact within virtual reality (VR). Sony says that motion data captured through the mocopi app can be sent to a PC or similar external device and can be used for virtual content creation.

Traditional full-body motion capture systems often require dedicated studios and trained operators. “mocopi”, utilizing Sony’s unique algorithm, provides accurate motion measurement with only a small number of sensors and a compatible smartphone, which enables users to create content or dive into VR from locations previously deemed impossible, freeing VTubers, creators in film or animation production from time and location constraints.

Compatible smartphones

Guaranteed compatible phones include (Android) the Sony Xperia family – Xperia 5 IV, Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 5 III, Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 II, Xperia 1 II, Xperia 5, Xperia 1. Other Android phones not listed here could be compatible, according to Sony. For iOS, the list includes iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone14, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE. Sony notes that interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth devices may vary.

In addition, ”mocopi” Software Development Kit (SDK) is available for major 3D development software such as Unity, MotionBuilder and Unreal Engine, which lets creators use “mocopi” in their workflows to pursue their creative visions. It allows developers to explore the use of full-body motion data obtained with “mocopi” for various use cases including Metaverse and fitness applications. Sony plans to expand the number of partners that develop services linked to “mocopi”.

Main features of the Sony “mocopi”

Compact and lightweight sensors that are easy to wear

Each sensor measures 1.26 inches in diameter and 0.46 inches in thickness and weighs only 8 grams. Users pair the six sensors to a compatible smartphone with “mocopi” smartphone app via Bluetooth, then simply attach the sensors to their head, hip, ankles and wrists to create movies with their avatars in motion or record-motion data.

Sony’s proprietary algorithm enables accurate motion capture with only six sensors. The sensors can be easily worn with Velcro bands and a clip included in the package. They also work completely wirelessly with built-in rechargeable batteries, meaning there is no need to find power sources or fight with cables hanging around.

With “mocopi” and a compatible smartphone, users can easily create motion data even from outdoor locations or send motion data to compatible services such as VRChat.

Create avatar videos and export motion data using just a smartphone (iOS and Android)

With the dedicated “mocopi” app, users can create movies with their avatar in motion with their compatible smartphone, using the data obtained from the sensors attached to their body. In addition to pre-installed avatars, users can import custom avatars. Recorded avatar movies can be exported as mp4 files or motion data from the mobile app.

“mocopi” SDK available for applications in creative workflows and app development

“mocopi” SDK is available for major 3D development software such as Unity, MotionBuilder and Unreal Engine. With the SDK, creators will be able to receive motion data captured with “mocopi” directly to the compatible software on computers and instantly review the motion data on the software or stream the live video to social platforms. This opens up diverse potential use cases in professional film, animation and game production, to improve the quality and efficiency of creators’ works.

“mocopi” SDK also allows third-party corporate developers to use motion data obtained with “mocopi” in various fields such as Metaverse or fitness.