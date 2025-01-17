Recently announced as available to order in the United States, the Somnium VR1 headset has suffered its first price hike… and the base version will cost about $400 more.

The company behind the Somnium VR1 headset says that in order to maintain the highest quality standards for the VR headset, they are introducing updated prices for the three VR1 variants available.

The price hike announced by Somnium Space for its Somnium VR1 headset is now in place, suggesting the real price it costs to produce the accessories needed for Virtual Reality. As ProVideo Coalition noted recently, “the premium mixed reality headset Somnium VR1 headset can now be ordered in the US, with prices starting at $2,600 – without taxes added – for Visionary Edition… until January 16, when higher prices will be announced”. Well, new prices have just been announced, and the base price in Euros (€2,999), when converted to Dollars, reveals that the Somnium VR1 – Visionary Edition will cost more than $3,000… and this is without taxes. So, we’re entering the same level of prices as Apple asks for its Vision Pro…

As ProVideo Coalition revealed in our previous coverage of the Somnium VR1 headset, to the final price of the headset “you need to add the cost of the SteamVR 2.0 base stations required for this VR headset to work… some $500 more. And don’t forget you also need sound…”

The other two VR headsets offered by Somnium Space, the Titan and Ultimate Edition will cost €3,339 and €4,299, which translate into $3,500 and $4,422… without taxes added.

The company explains the price hike stating that “these changes reflect the complex production processes and our unwavering commitment to delivering the best PCVR experience possible. High-quality materials, intricate designs, and rigorous quality control result in additional production costs, including the inevitable scrap of some expensive components to meet our standards. Our dedication to uncompromising quality ensures that each VR1 headset is a masterpiece, designed to exceed your expectations.”

The company also announced changes in the delivery timeline, adding that “in the past several weeks, we’ve seen a surge in orders for the Somnium VR1. To accommodate this, we’re adjusting our delivery timeline for new orders placed starting as of today” and points to a delivery window between March and April 2025.

The announced prices suggest that Somnium Space’s VR headsets may have to face stiff competition, and that also includes from Apple, who is, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, developing a second generation model of its Vision Pro, maybe, as rumored, at a price under $2,000… which clearly suggests that projects like the Play For Dream Android VR headset, shown at CES, may be the “sweet spot”, in terms of price, that will attract more users to the XR universe. The industry surely needs the market to take notice of it…