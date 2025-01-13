After three years of work, from design to development and manufacturing in the Czech Republic, the Somnium VR1 headsets have started to ship to the United States, after granted FCC certification.

The premium mixed reality headset Somnium VR1 headset can now be ordered in the US, with prices starting at $2600 for Visionary Edition… until January 16, when higher prices will be announced.

Although Somnium Space, the company behind the new VR headset, did suggest, early on, that customers would not need to skip meals to buy the new VR headset, the price announced for its base edition is beyond what most users expected. In fact, the Somnium VR1 – Visionary Edition starts at $2600, converted from the original price in Euros, which does not include tax. So, in fact, you’ll probably pay more, a total to which one also needs to add the cost of the SteamVR 2.0 base stations required for this VR headset to work… some $500 more. And don’t forget you also need sound…

The final price places the Somnium VR1 headset closer to the Apple Vision Pro – or beyond it, depending on model acquired – and very distant of a Meta Quest S, which costs an affordable $300. Obviously, in terms of quality we’re in a very different place, as the headset features native resolution of 2880 x 2880 per eye, an undistorted field of view – 130° horizontal, 105° vertical – refresh rates of 72 Hz and 90 Hz, upgradeable to 120 and 144 Hz (experimental), eye-tracking at 120 Hz, with an open-sourced algorithm that can be used and modified for any use case, and connectivity through USB-C, DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm audio jack.

Price hike planned for January 16th

ProVideo Coalition mentioned the Somnium VR1 back in 2022, noting that the product was an open-source VR headset for Virtual Production, with a clear goal: to create “an unrestrictive hardware and software environment to all VR enthusiasts around the world”, one you can print and assemble at home! This may not be exactly what the final product is, but the VR headset delivered by Somnium and its partners is an important piece of the whole puzzle that represents the XR market, and its “open-source” origins are clearly present and place it differently from other products in the same category.

First shown at CES 2023, in Las Vegas, where Somnium Space revealed its latest functional DevKit and final design of the VR1 headset, the Somnium VR1 is finally ready. The first 5 batches of Somnium VR1s headsets have been delivered to customers in 2024, and the headset is ready to enter the US market, after granted FCC certification. It comes with the surprise of a price hike planned for just a few days after its introduction in the US, a move that may motivate those interested to order immediately…

Somnium Space also announced that it is cancelling the least popular 4 variants of the VR1 headset. The company says that to better align with the demand from users “and optimize our production process, we’ve made the decision to discontinue other variants of the VR1 lineup, including the Striker Edition, Classic Edition, Specter Edition, and Translucent Edition” adding that “for those who have already purchased these discontinued editions — don’t worry, your orders are safe, and you will receive them as planned. In fact, owning one of these variants will make your headset even more exclusive and unique.”

Somnium VR1 is “as affordable as possible”

The decision, the company reveals, “allows us to focus our efforts on delivering the Visionary, Ultimate, and Titan Editions faster and more efficiently, while continuing to meet the highest standards of quality you expect from us.”

On Medium the company also noted that “while we strive to make Somnium VR1 as affordable as possible, we also refuse to compromise on quality. The production process for these headsets has turned out to be far more complex than initially anticipated. As a result, we will be increasing prices for the Visionary, Ultimate, and Titan Editions.”

New prices in the United States – and for the rest of the world – will be announced on the 16th of January. Until then, old prices apply.