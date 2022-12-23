Virtual Reality is going to have a strong year in 2023 if all the expected announcements of VR headsets happen, and it’s starting at CES 2023, where names as HTC or Pancake XR will show their solutions.

Somnium Space will reveal at CES 2023 its latest functional DevKit and final design of its Somnium VR1, an opensource high end PCVR headset to launch in 2023, while a standalone version is being developed.

First announced in 2021 and finally introduced last September, the Somnium VR1 headset – which also appears as the Somnium VR One – is the result of a partnership with Prusa Research and Vrgineers, the company behind the XTAL VR headset used to deliver next-generation virtual and mixed reality pilot training systems (Synthetic Training Environment, STE) to professional and military clients.

The new PCVR headset will be shown at CES 2023, in Las Vegas, which starts January 5 and runs until three days later. Somnium Space will reveal its latest functional DevKit and final design of the VR1 headset at CES at the company’s booth – nr. 15167, Central Hall, Tech East. Visitors can have a look into the headset to test high resolution VR picture clarity and its state-of-the-art mixed reality camera modules quality and check the latest design.

Works standalone or in tethered mode

Somnium VR1, which ProVideo Coalition revealed to its readers last September, is an opensource high end PCVR headset with high resolution displays. Able to work either standalone or in tethered mode, the “Somnium VR ONE” headset aims to change the restrictive politics in the virtual reality market, making it perfect for the commercial sphere, according to the company, one goal that makes this device an interesting solution for Virtual Production, but also for working with creative apps in VR and watching anything from movies to VR experiences. The whole project is solely funded by Somnium Space and is positioned, the company says, “as an alternative to centralized VR hardware manufacturers with closed platforms, which are trying to limit applications and slowdown innovation.”

In fact, the Somnium VR1 is an opensource high end PCVR headset with high resolution displays, special custom non-fresnel, crystal clear lenses, eye tracking, hand tracking, high resolution pass-through cameras and a modular design allowing users to change, add or modify many parts of headset. Additionally, Somnium Space will give access to the majority of sensors allowing advanced users to create custom VR & mixed-reality applications.

As we noted before, as Virtual Production moves forward, filmmakers need to have VR headsets that can cope with the new needs created, hardware that can be customized, repaired and enhanced. In a market dominated by Meta (Facebook’s VR arm renamed), followed by HTC Vive and HP, Somnium Space aims to offer a different solution, promising to provide “an unrestrictive hardware and software environment to all VR enthusiasts around the world.” One you can print and assemble at home!

A wireless connection with WiFi6

The company indicates that the Somnium VR1 will be upgradeable with Mixed Reality Module or even a wireless connection using WiFi6 module, which will be presented at the CES show using the XTAL headset, from Vrgineers, pointing towards a future where more wireless VR headsets will be in use, as Wi-Fi moves towards the next-gen WiFi7.

“We are dedicated to bringing the most versatile and robust headset on the market. This headset is aimed at enthusiasts, who want to fully own their VR hardware and those, who like to tinker with their hardware and software to get the most out of their experience. I am sure, that with such amazing visuals and industrial design, those who are true fans of VR will gladly join the community of Somnium VR1 headset owners” — says Artur Sychov, Somnium Space CEO.

“The goal of this collaboration is to provide VR enthusiasts and the whole community the ability to make their own headset without big corporation restrictions.” explains Marek Polcak, Vrgineers CEO. The concept of this revolutionary Somnium VR1 headset is based on the availability of the 3D headset data. The VR enthusiasts will be able to easily download the 3D parts from Prusa website and purchase electronic components, sensors, and lenses directly from Somnium not just for building their own headset but also for its future maintenance and upgrades.

“Due to supply chain constraints and more complex than expected negotiations with key suppliers, Somnium Space has decided to focus its efforts fully on a PCVR headset for its first release and postpone release of a standalone version. Somnium continues R&D for a standalone version of VR1 headset and will bring more information after official release of PCVR version in 2023” Artur Sychov adds.

The Somnium VR1 headset, built to be as open and modular platform as possible, will debut at CES 2023, with all the three companies jointly exhibiting at the booth nr. 15167, Central Hall, Tech East.