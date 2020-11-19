The latest release of NVIDIA’s Studio Driver ensures creators get the best performance and support for the newest versions of some of the most popular applications.

The November NVIDIA Studio Driver is now available, with support for eight new GPU-accelerated creative app updates including DaVinci Resolve 17, Trapcode Suite 16 and Magic Bullet Suite 14.

Drivers from NVIDIA are available in two types: game ready and studio ready. NVIDIA drivers are custom tailored to provide the best possible experience. If you are a gamer who prioritizes day of launch support for the latest games, patches, and DLCs, choose Game Ready Drivers. If you are a content creator who prioritizes reliability for creative workflows including video editing, animation, photography, graphic design, and livestreaming, choose Studio Drivers. Do a little bit of both? No worries, either can support running the best games and creative apps, says the company. So, in the end it’s your decision.

Both types of drivers are updated regularly and the November release of Studio Drivers is now available, ensuring creators get the best performance and support for new applications including optimizations for the DaVinci Resolve 17 Beta, Keyshot 10, Notch, BorisFX Continuum 2021 and Mocha Pro 2021, Red Giant Trapcode Suite 16 and Magic Bullet Suite 14, and Topaz Video Enhance AI.

Powering these apps to peak performance are NVIDIA Studio systems – including PCs from system builders with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs; CyberPowerPC Creator Studio Series, Origin PC L-CLass, Maingear VYBE & TURBO Studio Editions, Puget Systems Genesis Studio Edition and Digital Storm Workstations.

NVIDIA Studio systems and Adobe CC subscription

Those interested not only in the Studio Driver but also on acquiring a new hardware solution should note that NVIDIA Studio systems come with a three-month subscription of Adobe Creative Cloud.

More information on the November Studio Driver, the latest app updates and new Studio systems powered by GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs can be found in NVIDIA’s latest news article.

Download the November Studio Driver (release 457.30) through GeForce Experience or from the driver download page. Studio Drivers are built specifically for creators and tested extensively against top creative apps and workflows.